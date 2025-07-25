Sprouts School Early Learners Tuition

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
The early learners class is 6 weeks - 18 months. This is for the curricular day from 9:00am - 2:00pm.
Renews monthly
The early learners class is 6 weeks - 18 months. This is for the curricular day from 9:00am - 2:00pm.
Renews monthly
The early learners class is 6 weeks - 18 months. This is for the curricular day from 9:00am - 2:00pm.
Renews monthly
The early learners class is 6 weeks - 18 months. This is for the curricular day from 9:00am - 2:00pm.
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