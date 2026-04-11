Sprouting Curiosity Collective

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Sprouting Curiosity Collective

About this raffle

Sprouts School Market Raffle 2026

One Ticket for Nowhere Book Shop Bundle or Quarry Golf!
$5

Individual raffle ticket for your chance of winning either a Nowhere Book Shop Bundle - including four hardback children’s books, a $25 gift card and tote bag - or a Quarry Golf Package for 4! ( Some restrictions apply.) Specify which item you are interested in winning on the back of your raffle ticket along with your name and phone number.

12 Raffle Tickets
$55

12 raffle tickets for only $55! Save $5 by buying in bulk. — A dozen raffle tickets for your chance of winning either a Nowhere Book Shop Bundle - including four hardback children’s books, a $25 gift card and tote bag - or a Quarry Golf Package for 4! ( Some restrictions apply.) Specify which item you are interested in winning on the back of your raffle ticket along with your name and phone number.

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