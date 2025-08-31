SPS Chocolate Sale - Fall 2025

OPTION CLOSES on OCTOBER 3rd
$30 per FAMILY to opt-out of the Chocolate Sale
Only pay for boxes that you have ALREADY been given. Do NOT Pre-pay for additional boxes with this option. Use the "ADDITIONAL BOX REQUEST" to request more boxes.
Add this item for ADDITIONAL boxes that you request.
Ex: 2 of this item indicates that we will send you home 2 additional boxes to sell. AFTER you receive the additional boxes, you can then pay with the payment option on this page.
