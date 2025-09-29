SPS Gala Raffles Pre-Sale Shop 2025

Individual RED Sheet
$20

Red sheets include 25 tickets and are used for Baskets valued up to $249 *You will receive your tickets at event check-in

Individual GRAND Prize ticket
$10

Grand tickets are used for Baskets valued up to $499. *You will receive your tickets at event check-in

Individual SUPER GRAND ticket
$20

Super Grand tickets are used for Baskets valued over $500. *You will receive your tickets at event check-in

1 Packet Bundle item
1 Packet Bundle
$70

4 Red Sheets of Tickets | 3 Grand Prize Tickets | 2 Super Grand Prize Ticket | $150 Value - You Save $80! | *You will receive your tickets at event check-in

Super Bundle item
Super Bundle
$120

8 Red Sheets of Tickets | 7 Grand Prize Tickets | 4 Super Grand Prize Tickets | $310 Value - You Save $190! | *You will receive your tickets at event check-in

Mega Bundle item
Mega Bundle
$140

9 Red Sheets of Tickets | 8 Grand Prize Tickets | 5 Super Grand Prize Tickets | $360 Value - You Save $220! | *You will receive your tickets at event check-in

Grand Bundle item
Grand Bundle
$50

6 Grand Prize Tickets | 4 Super Grand Prize Tickets | $140 Value - You Save $90! | *You will receive your tickets at event check-in

Individual 50/50 Raffle item
Individual 50/50 Raffle
$20

*You will receive your tickets at event check-in

