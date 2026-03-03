SPS Golf and Tennis Classic 2026

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About this event
Your ticket includes Golf, Lunch & Dinner for ONE.
Registration starts at 11am with a Putting Contest
BBQ Lunch on the Grill Patio from 11am - 1pm
Shotgun Start at 1pm
The Locker rooms will be available for your use.
Cocktail Dinner Party begins at 6pm with Raffle Preview
Dedication to Honoree & Live Auction begins at 7pm.
Your Foursome includes Golf, Lunch & Dinner for FOUR, as well as a Tee-Sign and mention in our Scroll of Honor.
Registration starts at 11am with a Putting Contest
BBQ Lunch on the Grill Patio from 11am - 1pm
Shotgun Start at 1pm
The Locker rooms will be available for your use.
Cocktail Dinner Party begins at 6pm with Raffle Preview
Dedication to Honoree & Live Auction begins at 7pm.
Your ticket includes Breakfast, Lunch & Tennis for ONE
9:00am Breakfast & Registration
9:30am Tennis
Raffles & Awards
11:00 Lunch
Your ticket includes Breakfast, Lunch, Tennis, & Dinner for ONE
9:00am Breakfast & Registration
9:30am Tennis
Raffles & Awards
11:00 Lunch
The Ladies Lockers Rooms will be available for your use
Cocktail Dinner Party begins at 6pm with Raffle Preview
Dedication to Honoree & Live Auction begins at 7pm.
Your ticket includes Cocktails & Dinner for ONE.
Cocktail Dinner Party begins at 6pm with Raffle Preview
Dedication to Honoree & Live Auction begins at 7pm.
Sponsor a clergy or religious attendee for dinner and a complimentary raffle packet
Event Sponsorships include Two foursomes (Your TWO Foursomes includes Golf, Lunch & Dinner for EIGHT), Signage at Registration, two Tee-Signs on Course, Event Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor, and two 50/50 Jackpot Tickets.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
One foursome (Your Foursome includes Golf, Lunch & Dinner for FOUR), Signage at Cocktail Dinner Party, Tee-Sign on Course, Cocktail Dinner Party Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor and one 50/50 Jackpot Ticket.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
Four Cocktail Dinner Party Guests, Signage at Cocktail Dinner Party, Tee-Sign on Course, Cocktail Dinner Party Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor and one 50/50 Jackpot Ticket.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
Signage at Cocktail Dinner Party, Tee-Sign on Course and Floral Arrangements Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
Signage at Lunch, Tee-Sign on Course and Lunch Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
Signage at Registration, Tee-Sign on Course and Golf Ball Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
Signage at Driving Range, Tee-Sign on Course and Driving Range Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
Signage at Putting Green and Putting Green Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
Signage on Course.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
Leave a note or advertisement in the Dinner Journal.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
Leave a note or advertisement in the Dinner Journal.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
Leave a note or advertisement in the Dinner Journal.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
Leave a special message for our Honoree, Chris Ferraro and the late Chick Ferraro, in the Dinner Journal
Please list the exact message that you would like in the dinner program. Please keep your message to 2-3 sentences.
Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment
Enter for a chance to win half the jackpot proceeds! Winner will be announced at the Golf & Tennis Classic Dinner. Winner Need NOT be Present to Win and will be notified. While we appreciate your generosity, we cannot have the winner giving their luck away. The winner must keep their winnings.
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