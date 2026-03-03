St. Patrick School

Hosted by

St. Patrick School

About this event

SPS Golf and Tennis Classic 2026

601 Montauk Hwy

Bay Shore, NY 11706, USA

Golfer
$430

Your ticket includes Golf, Lunch & Dinner for ONE.

Registration starts at 11am with a Putting Contest
BBQ Lunch on the Grill Patio from 11am - 1pm
Shotgun Start at 1pm
The Locker rooms will be available for your use.
Cocktail Dinner Party begins at 6pm with Raffle Preview
Dedication to Honoree & Live Auction begins at 7pm.

Golfer Foursome
$1,720
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your Foursome includes Golf, Lunch & Dinner for FOUR, as well as a Tee-Sign and mention in our Scroll of Honor.

Registration starts at 11am with a Putting Contest
BBQ Lunch on the Grill Patio from 11am - 1pm
Shotgun Start at 1pm
The Locker rooms will be available for your use.
Cocktail Dinner Party begins at 6pm with Raffle Preview
Dedication to Honoree & Live Auction begins at 7pm.

Tennis
$120

Your ticket includes Breakfast, Lunch & Tennis for ONE

9:00am Breakfast & Registration
9:30am Tennis
Raffles & Awards
11:00 Lunch

Tennis & Dinner
$275

Your ticket includes Breakfast, Lunch, Tennis, & Dinner for ONE

9:00am Breakfast & Registration
9:30am Tennis
Raffles & Awards
11:00 Lunch
The Ladies Lockers Rooms will be available for your use
Cocktail Dinner Party begins at 6pm with Raffle Preview
Dedication to Honoree & Live Auction begins at 7pm.

Dinner Guest
$155

Your ticket includes Cocktails & Dinner for ONE.

Cocktail Dinner Party begins at 6pm with Raffle Preview
Dedication to Honoree & Live Auction begins at 7pm.

Sponsor Clergy & Religious Attendees
$200

Sponsor a clergy or religious attendee for dinner and a complimentary raffle packet

Event Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Event Sponsorships include Two foursomes (Your TWO Foursomes includes Golf, Lunch & Dinner for EIGHT), Signage at Registration, two Tee-Signs on Course, Event Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor, and two 50/50 Jackpot Tickets.

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

Cocktail Dinner Party Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One foursome (Your Foursome includes Golf, Lunch & Dinner for FOUR), Signage at Cocktail Dinner Party, Tee-Sign on Course, Cocktail Dinner Party Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor and one 50/50 Jackpot Ticket.

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

Shamrock Bar on the Green Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four Cocktail Dinner Party Guests, Signage at Cocktail Dinner Party, Tee-Sign on Course, Cocktail Dinner Party Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor and one 50/50 Jackpot Ticket.

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

Floral Arrangements Sponsor
$2,500

Signage at Cocktail Dinner Party, Tee-Sign on Course and Floral Arrangements Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor.

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

Lunch Sponsor
$2,000

Signage at Lunch, Tee-Sign on Course and Lunch Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor.

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

Golf Ball Giveaway Sponsor
$1,000

Signage at Registration, Tee-Sign on Course and Golf Ball Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor.

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

Driving Range Sponsor
$750

Signage at Driving Range, Tee-Sign on Course and Driving Range Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor.

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

Putting Green Sponsor
$500

Signage at Putting Green and Putting Green Sponsor listing on Scroll of Honor.

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

Tee Sign
$250

Signage on Course.

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

Dinner Journal: Full Page
$250

Leave a note or advertisement in the Dinner Journal.

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

Dinner Journal: Half Page
$150

Leave a note or advertisement in the Dinner Journal.

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

Dinner Journal: Quarter Page
$75

Leave a note or advertisement in the Dinner Journal.

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

Note to Honoree
$50

Leave a special message for our Honoree, Chris Ferraro and the late Chick Ferraro, in the Dinner Journal

Please list the exact message that you would like in the dinner program.  Please keep your message to 2-3 sentences. 

Your donation is a fully tax deductible and your tax form will be autogenerated upon payment

One Individual 50/50 Raffle Entry
$20

Enter for a chance to win half the jackpot proceeds! Winner will be announced at the Golf & Tennis Classic Dinner. Winner Need NOT be Present to Win and will be notified. While we appreciate your generosity, we cannot have the winner giving their luck away. The winner must keep their winnings.

Add a donation for St. Patrick School

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