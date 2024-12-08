SPS Spirit Shop

Visions & Values Hoodie - CHILD SM item
Visions & Values Hoodie - CHILD SM item
Visions & Values Hoodie - CHILD SM item
Visions & Values Hoodie - CHILD SM
$43

PRE-ORDER CHILD SM - Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Visions & Values Hoodie - CHILD MED item
Visions & Values Hoodie - CHILD MED item
Visions & Values Hoodie - CHILD MED item
Visions & Values Hoodie - CHILD MED
$43

PRE-ORDER CHILD MED- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Visions & Values Hoodie - CHILD LG item
Visions & Values Hoodie - CHILD LG item
Visions & Values Hoodie - CHILD LG item
Visions & Values Hoodie - CHILD LG
$43

PRE-ORDER CHILD LG- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT SM item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT SM item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT SM item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT SM
$43

PRE-ORDER ADULT SM- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT MED item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT MED item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT MED item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT MED
$43

PRE-ORDER ADULT MED- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT LG item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT LG item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT LG item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT LG
$43

PRE-ORDER ADULT LG- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT XL item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT XL item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT XL item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT XL
$43

PRE-ORDER ADULT XL- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT 2XL item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT 2XL item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT 2XL item
Visions & Values Hoodie - ADULT 2XL
$45

PRE-ORDER ADULT 2XL- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Catholic Schools Hoodie- CHILD SM item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- CHILD SM item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- CHILD SM item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- CHILD SM
$43

PRE-ORDER CHILD SM- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Catholic Schools Hoodie- CHILD MED item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- CHILD MED item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- CHILD MED item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- CHILD MED
$43

PRE-ORDER CHILD MED- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Catholic Schools Hoodie- CHILD LG item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- CHILD LG item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- CHILD LG item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- CHILD LG
$43

PRE-ORDER CHILD LG- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT SM item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT SM item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT SM item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT SM
$43

PRE-ORDER ADULT SM- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT MED item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT MED item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT MED item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT MED
$43

PRE-ORDER ADULT MED- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT LG item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT LG item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT LG item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT LG
$43

PRE-ORDER ADULT LG- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT XL item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT XL item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT XL item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT XL
$43

PRE-ORDER ADULT XL- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT 2XL item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT 2XL item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT 2XL item
Catholic Schools Hoodie- ADULT 2XL
$45

PRE-ORDER ADULT 2XL- Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Once a Shamrock- ADULT SM item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT SM item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT SM item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT SM
$38

PRE-ORDER ADULT SM- AllPro Pro-Lock Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover in shade of Greystone

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Once a Shamrock- ADULT MED item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT MED item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT MED item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT MED
$38

PRE-ORDER ADULT MED- AllPro Pro-Lock Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover in shade of Greystone

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Once a Shamrock- ADULT LG item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT LG item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT LG item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT LG
$38

PRE-ORDER ADULT LG- AllPro Pro-Lock Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover in shade of Greystone

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Once a Shamrock- ADULT XL item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT XL item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT XL item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT XL
$38

PRE-ORDER ADULT XL- AllPro Pro-Lock Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover in shade of Greystone

*this item will be delivered to school in October

Once a Shamrock- ADULT 2XL item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT 2XL item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT 2XL item
Once a Shamrock- ADULT 2XL
$40

PRE-ORDER ADULT 2XL- AllPro Pro-Lock Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover in shade of Greystone

*this item will be delivered to school in October

SPS Trucker Hat - White item
SPS Trucker Hat - White item
SPS Trucker Hat - White
$35

SPS Golf & Tennis Classic Crest Trucker Hat. Perfect for the Course, Court or everyday wear.

SPS Tumbler item
SPS Tumbler item
SPS Tumbler
$25

SPS Golf & Tennis Classic Crest tumbler. Keep your drinks hot or cold in this sleek tumbler.

St. Patrick School SHAMROCK T-Shirt- CHILD LARGE item
St. Patrick School SHAMROCK T-Shirt- CHILD LARGE
$22

CHILD LG -4.2 oz./yd² (US) 7 oz./L yd (CA), 52/48 Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton/polyester, 32 singles; Pre-shrunk; Retail fit; Unisex sizing; Coverstitched collar and sleeves; Shoulder-to-shoulder taping; Side seams; Tear away label

St. Patrick School SHAMROCK T-Shirt- ADULT XSMALL item
St. Patrick School SHAMROCK T-Shirt- ADULT XSMALL
$22

ADULT XS -4.2 oz./yd² (US) 7 oz./L yd (CA), 52/48 Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton/polyester, 32 singles; Pre-shrunk; Retail fit; Unisex sizing; Coverstitched collar and sleeves; Shoulder-to-shoulder taping; Side seams; Tear away label

St. Patrick School Otterbox Mug item
St. Patrick School Otterbox Mug item
St. Patrick School Otterbox Mug item
St. Patrick School Otterbox Mug
$15

Engraved St. Patrick School Otterbox Mug. 14oz Stainless Steel Outer And Inner With Copper Lining. Powder Coated Finish. Sweat-Resistant Design. Keeps Drinks Hot Or Cold For Hours. - LIMITED SUPPLY

St. Patrick School 4" Auto Magnet item
St. Patrick School 4" Auto Magnet item
St. Patrick School 4" Auto Magnet
$3

Weather & Fade Resistant Auto Magnet

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing