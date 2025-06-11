Spur Poster Signed by Devon Vassel

Auction Item Listing: Signed 18x24 Devin Vassell Spurs Poster – Limited Edition. Own a piece of NBA magic! This officially signed poster by San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell is a must-have for any Spurs fan or collector. Authenticated and in mint condition, this exclusive item was graciously donated to support the girls and families served by Keeta’s Place Inc. Proceeds benefit our Life Coaching and Empowerment programs for middle school and high school-aged girls throughout the United States.

Auction Item Listing: Signed 18x24 Devin Vassell Spurs Poster – Limited Edition. Own a piece of NBA magic! This officially signed poster by San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell is a must-have for any Spurs fan or collector. Authenticated and in mint condition, this exclusive item was graciously donated to support the girls and families served by Keeta’s Place Inc. Proceeds benefit our Life Coaching and Empowerment programs for middle school and high school-aged girls throughout the United States.

More details...