About this event

Spurs & Stripes Open 2026

F8WV+7M

32120 San Juan Creek Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675, USA

Valor Round-Up
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 2 Foursomes, Tee Signs, Hosted Booth, Corporate Branding Recognition, Dinner, and more!

Courageous Warrior
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 1 Foursome, Tee Signs, Hosted Booth, Corporate Branding Recognition, Dinner, and more!

Trailblazing Patriot – Bronze Sponsor
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy 1 Foursome, Tee Signs, Corporate Branding Recognition, Dinner, and more!

Freedom Launcher
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy Tee Signs, Hosted Booth at Freedom Launcher Hole, Corporate Branding Recognition, Dinner, and more!


Boots and Bravery
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome & Dinner Only

Heroes & Outlaws - Longest Drive (2 Available)
$400
Heroes & Outlaws - Putting Contest
$250

Putting Contest (1 Available)

Heroes & Outlaws
$100

(1) Tee Sign Sponsor Only

Individual Player
$350

Individual Golfer + Dinner

Dinner Only
$100
Patriot Pass Foursome
$175

(4) Passes with Discount

Patriot Pass + 1 raffle ticket
$50
Patriot Pass + 3 raffle tickets
$75
