Rotary eClub of San Antonio

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Rotary eClub of San Antonio

About this raffle

Go Spurs - 2026 raffle -win 2 Tickets for Spurs Second Home Game of First Playoff supporting Rotary eClub of San Antonio, a 501c4

1 chance Spurs Playoff - 2 tickets-1st round, 2nd home game
$100

Each raffle ticket is a chance to win 2 lower level digital tickets for the 1st round of playoffs at the 2nd home game for the San Antonio Spurs, including parking. Playoffs begin 4/17/26. Exact date is TBD as of this post and will be updated when we know the exact date. Estimated value 1,400$. Raffle tickets are not tax-deductible.

3 raffle tickets $275, discount for increasing your chances.
$275
This includes 3 tickets

Each raffle ticket is a chance to win - 2 lower-level digital tickets for the 1st round of playoffs at the 2nd home game for the San Antonio Spurs, including parking. Playoffs begin 4/17/26. Exact date is TBD as of this post and will be updated when we know the exact date. Estimated value $1400. Raffle tickets are not tax-deductible.

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