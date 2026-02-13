SPY 40th Anniversary Celebration - September 12th, 2026

About this event
Ticket includes heavy hors d'ouvres, beer and wine.
Sponsorship includes 12 tickets to the event, prominent event signage recognizing you as the Main Event Sponsor, your logo featured on all event materials and communications, and the opportunity to welcome and briefly address the crowd.
Sponsorship includes 12 tickets to the event, prominent signage in the food and beverage areas recognizing you as the Nourishing Children Sponsor, and your logo featured on all event materials and communications.
Sponsorship includes 6 tickets to the event, signage at the event recognizing you as the Magic of SPY Sponsor, and your logo featured on all event materials and communications.
Sponsorship includes 6 tickets to the event and your logo on event materials and communications.
This sponsorship covers the cost of music for the event.
$
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