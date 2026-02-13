SPY

Hosted by

SPY

About this event

SPY 40th Anniversary Celebration - September 12th, 2026

212 W High St

Carlisle, PA 17013, USA

Individual Ticket
$50

Ticket includes heavy hors d'ouvres, beer and wine.

Premiere Event Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsorship includes 12 tickets to the event, prominent event signage recognizing you as the Main Event Sponsor, your logo featured on all event materials and communications, and the opportunity to welcome and briefly address the crowd.

Nourishing Children Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsorship includes 12 tickets to the event, prominent signage in the food and beverage areas recognizing you as the Nourishing Children Sponsor, and your logo featured on all event materials and communications.

Magic of SPY Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes 6 tickets to the event, signage at the event recognizing you as the Magic of SPY Sponsor, and your logo featured on all event materials and communications.

Supportive Partner Sponsors
$500

Sponsorship includes 6 tickets to the event and your logo on event materials and communications.

Music Sponsor
$200

This sponsorship covers the cost of music for the event.

Add a donation for SPY

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