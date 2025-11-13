SPY Family BINGO - Big Spring 2026

Single BINGO ticket includes 20 games of BINGO, a slice of pizza and a water or a soda for one individual.
Group BINGO ticket includes 20 games of BINGO, a slice of pizza and a water or a soda per person for a group of 6 friends or family members.
Donate funds to assemble a themed basket to be included in our raffles. A sign with your companies logo will be included in the display as well as an announcement to the crowd acknowledging your generous support.
For a $500 investment your organization can sponsor one of our BINGO letters. BINGO letter sponsors will receive:
- Logo recognition on promotional materials and emails
- (6) BINGO tickets for you and your family of guests to participate in the fun and games
- Recognition will be given during the event
