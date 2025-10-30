SPY

SPY Family BINGO - Carlisle 2026

87 Marsh Dr

Carlisle, PA 17015

Advanced Purchase Single Ticket
$20

Single BINGO ticket includes 10 games of BINGO, a slice of pizza and a water or a soda for one individual.

Advanced Purchase Group Ticket
$60

Group BINGO ticket includes 10 games of BINGO, a slice of pizza and a water or a soda per person for a group of 6 friends or family members.

Game Sponsor
$100

Not able to attend the event but still want to support SPY? Become a Game Sponsor! For a $100 investment, you, or your organization, can sponsor a BINGO game. Game Sponsors will be recognized in our event program and their contributions will be used to purchase fabulous game prizes.

Raffle Basket Sponsor
$200

Donate funds to assemble a themed basket to be included in our raffles. A sign with your companies logo will be included in the display as well as an announcement to the crowd acknowledging your generous support.

B,I,N,G,O Letter Sponsor
$500

For a $500 investment your organization can sponsor one of our BINGO letters. BINGO letter sponsors will receive:
- Logo recognition on promotional materials and emails
- (6) BINGO tickets for you and your family of guests to participate in the fun and games
- Recognition will be given during the event

Food Sponsor
$500

For a $500 investment your organization can be our concession stand sponsor. The food sponsors will receive:
- Logo recognition on promotional materials and emails
- (6) BINGO tickets for you and your family of guests to participate in the fun and games
- Signage at the concession stand and recognition will be given during the event

