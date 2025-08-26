Day Of Data Jacksonville - 2026 - Sponsorships

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About this event
Be the Exclusive sponsor of Day of Data Jacksonville. All benefits included below, no other sponsors will be allowed at the event.
Includes all benefits of the Gold Sponsorship.
Includes the entire electronic attendee list of those who attended and those who did not attend. This includes name, email, company, title, zip code, Country, and Twitter Handle.
The lunch session will be in a large auditorium, with special announcements with signs in the hallway and announcements during lunch to direct attendees to rooms. It is suggested to raffle off an additional prize announced on the sponsor’s table during lunch to draw attendees to the session.
Includes all benefits of the Silver Sponsorship.
Includes an electronic list of any scanned raffle ticket attendees’ QR codes. This includes name, email, company, title, and zip code.
The lunch session will be in a large auditorium, with special announcements with signs in the hallway and announcements during lunch to direct attendees to rooms. It is suggested to raffle off an additional prize announced on the sponsor’s table during lunch to draw attendees to the session.
Includes company logo on sleeve of speakers shirt.
Includes all benefits of the Silver Sponsorship.
Includes an electronic list of any scanned raffle ticket attendees’ QR codes. This includes name, email, company, title, and zip code.
Includes company logo on and announced with all Ice Cream announcements.
Includes all benefits of the Silver Sponsorship.
Includes an electronic list of any scanned raffle ticket attendees’ QR codes. This includes name, email, company, title, and zip code.
Includes company logo on all attendee lanyards.
Includes all benefits of the Silver Sponsorship.
Includes an electronic list of any scanned raffle ticket attendees’ QR codes. This includes name, email, company, title, and zip code.
Sponsorship of after party, option to mention company at party, banner at after party with company name/logo.
Includes all benefits of the Silver Sponsorship.
Includes an electronic list of any scanned raffle ticket attendees’ QR codes. This includes name, email, company, title, and zip code.
Includes company logo on banner over the breakfast area and advertisement.
Includes all benefits of the Silver Sponsorship.
Includes an electronic list of any scanned raffle ticket attendees’ QR codes. This includes name, email, company, title, and zip code.
Sponsorship of speaker party, option to mention company at party, banner at speaker party with company name/logo.
Includes all benefits of the Silver Sponsorship.
Includes an electronic list of any scanned raffle ticket attendees’ QR codes. This includes name, email, company, title, and zip code.
Includes all benefits of the Gold Sponsorship.
Includes the entire electronic attendee list of those who attended and those who did not attend. This includes name, email, company, title, zip code, Country, and Twitter Handle.
Includes all benefits of the Silver Sponsorship.
Includes an electronic list of any scanned raffle ticket attendees’ QR codes. This includes name, email, company, title, and zip code.
Includes all benefits of the Bronze Sponsorship.
Includes one table and two chairs in our exhibitor area near registration and access to power.
Includes a multi-page brochure or disk/USB drive in the event bag (Sponsor must provide at least two weeks before the event).
Raffle tickets will be provided to all attendees, and the sponsor should retain a fish bowl for collection to use for the raffle at the end of the event.
Raffle tickets can be scanned to receive an electronic list of just the name and email address.
Includes a logo printed on event t-shirts given to all attendees upon arrival.
Includes logo on SQL Saturday website.
Includes logo included on social media posts.
Includes logo, Twitter handle, and website links contained in posts.
Includes a one-page flyer in the event bag (Sponsor must provide at least two weeks before the event).
Sponsor MUST provide a prize to raffle on day event ($100 minimum value)
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