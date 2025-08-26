Day Of Data Jacksonville - 2026 - Sponsorships

Includes all benefits of the Bronze Sponsorship.

Includes one table and two chairs in our exhibitor area near registration and access to power.

Includes a multi-page brochure or disk/USB drive in the event bag (Sponsor must provide at least two weeks before the event).

Raffle tickets will be provided to all attendees, and the sponsor should retain a fish bowl for collection to use for the raffle at the end of the event.

Raffle tickets can be scanned to receive an electronic list of just the name and email address.