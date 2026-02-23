Hosted by

Thrive Cooperative Center For Wellness

About this event

Squaring the Circle

Vendor Fee
$2,000

Vendor Fee includes:


- A display table with 2 reps in our Partnership Pavilion

- Attendance at the presentation

- Food & Drinks

Platinum Sponsor
$25,000

Platinum Sponsorship includes:


- Formal acknowledgement signage

- Prominent features on all event marketing & advertising

- A display table with 6 reps in our Partnership Pavilion

- Attendance at the Presentation

- Food & Drinks

Gold Sponsorship
$15,000

Gold Sponsorship includes:


- Formal acknowledgement signage

- Prominent features on all event marketing & advertising

- A display table with 3 reps in our Partnership Pavilion

- Attendance at the Presentation

- Food & Drinks

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!