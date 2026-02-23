Squaring the Circle

About this event
Vendor Fee includes:
- A display table with 2 reps in our Partnership Pavilion
- Attendance at the presentation
- Food & Drinks
Platinum Sponsorship includes:
- Formal acknowledgement signage
- Prominent features on all event marketing & advertising
- A display table with 6 reps in our Partnership Pavilion
- Attendance at the Presentation
- Food & Drinks
Gold Sponsorship includes:
- Formal acknowledgement signage
- Prominent features on all event marketing & advertising
- A display table with 3 reps in our Partnership Pavilion
- Attendance at the Presentation
- Food & Drinks
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!