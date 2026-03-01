Nursewish Nonprofit Corporation

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Squirrel Nurse Squad story books- 4 pack original

Squirrel Nurse Squad storybook -4pack item
Squirrel Nurse Squad storybook -4pack
$25

The Squirrel Nurse Squad Storybooks

The Squirrel Nurse Squad isn’t just a children’s book series — it’s a movement of comfort, courage, and compassion.

Follow the lovable nurse squirrels of Oakwood General Hospital as they help children navigate scary moments with bravery, kindness, and heart. Each beautifully illustrated story is designed to help kids understand healthcare experiences in a gentle, empowering way — whether it’s an emergency visit, a new diagnosis, or learning to be brave through something unknown.

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