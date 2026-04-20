Southwick Recreation Center Inc

Offered by

Southwick Recreation Center Inc

About this shop

SRC Baseball/Kickball Snack Shack

The "Gator-Dog" Combo item
The "Gator-Dog" Combo
$6

Hot Dog, Gatorade, Bag of Chips

0
The "Can-Dog" Combo item
The "Can-Dog" Combo
$5

Hot Dog, Can of Soda, Bag of Chips

0
Bottled Water item
Bottled Water
$1

Bottled Water

0
Can Soda item
Can Soda
$1.50

Coke, Diet-Coke, Sprite, Brisk Iced Tea, Root Beer

0
Polar Selzer item
Polar Selzer
$1.50

Cranberry Lime, Lime, Black Cherry

0
Gatorade item
Gatorade
$2

Yellow, Red, Orange

0
Cracker Jacks item
Cracker Jacks
$1.50

Carmel Popcorn/Peanut Snack

0
Pringles item
Pringles
$1

Original, Sour Cream, Cheddar

0
Bag of Chips item
Bag of Chips
$1

Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, Ruffles, Sour Cream & Onion

0
Candy item
Candy
$2

Reese's, Kit-Kat, Skittles, Hersey Bar, Hershey w/Almonds,

0
Ring-Pop item
Ring-Pop
$1
0
Hot Dog item
Hot Dog
$3.50

All Beef Hot Dog

0
Fresh Popcorn item
Fresh Popcorn
$2.50

Freshly Popped

0
Giant Freeze Pop item
Giant Freeze Pop
$1
0
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