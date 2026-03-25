SRCCON 2026

We have a limited number of free tickets set aside for people who otherwise would not be able to attend, in particular for laid-off and freelance journalists. We also give priority to people who identify as members of communities underrepresented in journalism and technology, such as journalists of color or journalists from smaller and non-coastal newsrooms.





We do reserve the right to rescind free scholarship tickets in this category if we suspect it's not being used in good faith (and under advisement of the OpenNews Advisory Council). Yes, we've got that strict parental energy. Be cool and encourage others to use this if you can afford a ticket.