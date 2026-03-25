SRCCON 2026

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About this event
This base price is designed for people who are paying their own way, from small news organizations with fewer than 50 people, or nonprofits with budgets $750,000 or less.
A middle ticket price for people from medium-sized news organizations of 51-250 employees, nonprofits with budgets $750,000-$2 million, and other similar-sized organizations.
This ticket tier reflects very nearly the actual cost for each attendee of SRCCON and is for people from large news organizations with more than 250 employees, nonprofits with budgets over $2 million, and other organizations that provide full professional-development budgets for employees.
We have a limited number of free tickets set aside for people who otherwise would not be able to attend, in particular for laid-off and freelance journalists. We also give priority to people who identify as members of communities underrepresented in journalism and technology, such as journalists of color or journalists from smaller and non-coastal newsrooms.
We do reserve the right to rescind free scholarship tickets in this category if we suspect it's not being used in good faith (and under advisement of the OpenNews Advisory Council). Yes, we've got that strict parental energy. Be cool and encourage others to use this if you can afford a ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!