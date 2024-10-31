Shasta Roller Hockey League
SRHL Roadrunner Snack Express
Hat Trick Treats
$3
Minimum Total Purchase must be $5.00
Snack Express Card
$20
This is only usable at the Snack Express not at the Hat Trick Treats
Water
$1
Sports Drink
$2
Energy Drink
$3
Protein Drink
$3
Fruit Roll Up (2)
$1
Fruit Pouch
$1
Granola Bar
$1
Stuffed Crackers
$1
Peanut Butter or Cheese
Trail Mix
$1
Chips
$2
Crispy Rice Treat
$1
Beef Jerky
$2
Large Candy
$3
Kettle Corn Regular
$5
Kettle Corn Carmel
$6
Freeze Dried Fruit
$1
Pop Tarts
$1
Cliff Z Bar
$2
Bai Drink
$3
Mandarins
$12
Fundraiser for travel hockey group
Cold Brew Coffee
$3
