“ŚRĪ KRISHNA LĪLĀM – A NATYAKALPA Production”

About this event
Every ticket contributes to creating opportunities, nurturing talent, and allowing more young artists to grow and shine. Thank you
We are incredibly proud of the students of Raagaleena who participated in the workshops conducted as part of our fundraising mission to make this stage accessible and affordable. As a token of our appreciation for their dedication and support, they are invited to attend the event free of charge.
Siblings under 5 years are free to enter.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!