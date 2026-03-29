Natyakalpa

Hosted by

Natyakalpa

About this event

“ŚRĪ KRISHNA LĪLĀM – A NATYAKALPA Production”

521 W State St

Garland, TX 75040, USA

Adult Ticket
$15

Every ticket contributes to creating opportunities, nurturing talent, and allowing more young artists to grow and shine. Thank you

Raagaleena Student Admission
Free

We are incredibly proud of the students of Raagaleena who participated in the workshops conducted as part of our fundraising mission to make this stage accessible and affordable. As a token of our appreciation for their dedication and support, they are invited to attend the event free of charge.

Student OR SIBLING (6yrs to 18yrs)
$5

Siblings under 5 years are free to enter.

Add a donation for Natyakalpa

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!