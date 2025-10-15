Sri Lanka Medical Association North America (SLMANA) | Silent Auction

Experience the best of coastal living at Poolside Paradise, a stunning beach house just a few steps from the ocean on Long Beach Island (LBI). Perfectly located on the ocean block in Ship Bottom, this home offers breathtaking ocean views and easy access to some of the island’s finest restaurants, cafés, and shops.





Designed for comfort and relaxation, the open-concept living, kitchen, and dining areas are filled with natural light and connect to spacious decks for outdoor enjoyment. With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, the home accommodates families and friends alike.





Enjoy your own private heated pool and hot tub, outdoor shower, gas grill, and play area — plus 6 beach badges, chairs, and an umbrella for your seaside adventures. Whether you’re lounging poolside, enjoying the beach, or gathering for a family meal under the sun, Poolside Paradise offers everything for a perfect island getaway.





Availability: The property is available for either the week of June 6–13 or June 13–20, 2026



Requirements: A fully refundable $2,000 security deposit and a signed pool addendum are required.

Link: https://www.realtimerental.com/rrv10/visitor/pview_new.asp?mp=1499B1537o0OL&md=156533&aid=





Donated by generous supporters — winners will be contacted by SLMANA with pickup and reservation details.



Friendly Tip

When making a donation, you don’t have to pay the suggested 11% tip. That amount goes to Zeffy to keep their platform free but it’s completely optional.





Simply click “Other” under the tip section and enter $0 or an amount of your choice.