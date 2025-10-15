Sri Lanka Medical Association North America (SLMANA) | Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience the best of coastal living at Poolside Paradise, a stunning beach house just a few steps from the ocean on Long Beach Island (LBI). Perfectly located on the ocean block in Ship Bottom, this home offers breathtaking ocean views and easy access to some of the island’s finest restaurants, cafés, and shops.
Designed for comfort and relaxation, the open-concept living, kitchen, and dining areas are filled with natural light and connect to spacious decks for outdoor enjoyment. With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, the home accommodates families and friends alike.
Enjoy your own private heated pool and hot tub, outdoor shower, gas grill, and play area — plus 6 beach badges, chairs, and an umbrella for your seaside adventures. Whether you’re lounging poolside, enjoying the beach, or gathering for a family meal under the sun, Poolside Paradise offers everything for a perfect island getaway.
Availability: The property is available for either the week of June 6–13 or June 13–20, 2026
Requirements: A fully refundable $2,000 security deposit and a signed pool addendum are required.
Link: https://www.realtimerental.com/rrv10/visitor/pview_new.asp?mp=1499B1537o0OL&md=156533&aid=
Donated by generous supporters — winners will be contacted by SLMANA with pickup and reservation details.
Friendly Tip
When making a donation, you don’t have to pay the suggested 11% tip. That amount goes to Zeffy to keep their platform free but it’s completely optional.
Simply click “Other” under the tip section and enter $0 or an amount of your choice.
Two Premium Loge Seats | Series 1xx | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Witness world-class tennis at its finest with two exclusive tickets to the 2026 US Open Round of 16 in New York City — one of the most thrilling stages of the tournament.
Enjoy the electric atmosphere of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Labor Day, where the world’s top players battle for a coveted spot in the quarterfinals.
Your Premium Loge Seating (Series 1xx) offers exceptional sightlines, in-seat comfort, and access to upscale dining and amenities within the stadium.
Whether you’re a lifelong tennis fan or simply looking for an unforgettable experience, this package promises an exciting day of athletic excellence, energy, and entertainment in the heart of the U.S. Open.
Date: Labor Day 2026
Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, NY
Includes: Two Premium Loge Seats (Series 1xx) for the Round of 16 matches
Estimated Value: $800
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Size: 18" x 12"
This vibrant and expressive painting by celebrated Sri Lankan artist Marie Alles Fernando captures the splendor and spirituality of the Kandy Esala Perahera, one of Asia’s oldest and grandest Buddhist festivals.
With bold brushwork and a warm palette of golds, reds, and purples, the artist evokes the rhythmic movement of the parade—majestic elephants adorned in ceremonial attire, dancers, drummers, and flickering lights merging into a kaleidoscope of devotion and color.
Fernando’s characteristic impressionistic style brings an almost musical energy to the canvas, inviting viewers to feel the heartbeat of Sri Lanka’s cultural heritage.
A beautiful statement piece, “Kandy Perahera” celebrates tradition, festivity, and faith through dynamic color and texture.
Artist Signature: Signed and dated (2022) on the front.
Value: $1,500
Medium: Watercolor and Ink on Paper
Size: 12" x 8"
This serene watercolor and ink composition by renowned Sri Lankan artist Pala Pothupitiye invites viewers into a dreamlike landscape bathed in soft light and gentle color transitions. Lush foliage, delicate florals, and misty silhouettes of trees and mountains come alive through Pala’s masterful layering of watercolor washes and fine ink detailing.
Blending precision and spontaneity, the artist captures the quiet poetry of nature — a world where every hue breathes calm and every line tells a story of stillness and balance. The interplay of warm earth tones and ethereal pastels evokes the tranquil beauty of the Sri Lankan countryside at dawn or dusk.
A meditative and timeless piece, Untitled Landscape reflects Pala’s signature sensitivity to nature’s rhythm and harmony.
Artist Signature: Signed on lower right.
Value: $1,500
Includes: 3 Premium Bottles of Wine + Booker’s “By the Pond” Bourbon (2025-02 Batch)
Indulge in an exquisite tasting experience with this hand-selected collection of world-class wines and a rare small-batch bourbon:
Perfect for: the collector, connoisseur, or anyone who enjoys refined moments shared with friends and family.
Ideal For: Connoisseurs, collectors, and anyone who appreciates the finer things in life.
Estimated Value: $1,000+
Includes: 2 Iconic Wines + Booker’s 2025-03 “Jerry’s Batch” Bourbon
Experience the perfect balance of Italian craftsmanship and Kentucky tradition in this exclusive three-bottle collection:
Perfect for: the wine collector, bourbon aficionado, or anyone who appreciates the finer moments in life.
Estimated Value: $1,000 +
Certified by Unique Jewels (Pvt) Ltd., Colombo, Sri Lanka
Add timeless sophistication to your collection with this stunning 18kt white gold diamond ring, beautifully designed with intricate detailing and certified craftsmanship from Unique Jewels (Pvt) Ltd.
This exquisite piece features 0.88 carats of VVS1 clarity, G-color round-cut diamonds, artfully set to create a dazzling floral-inspired motif. The craftsmanship and symmetry of the design make it a perfect blend of elegance and brilliance — ideal for formal occasions or as a cherished heirloom.
Specifications:
A truly remarkable piece of fine jewelry - where artistry meets timeless beauty. Perfect for gifting or personal indulgence.
Michelin-Starred Culinary Experience at One of NYC’s Finest Restaurants
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience for two at Jean-Georges, the world-renowned Michelin-starred restaurant by acclaimed Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, located at the iconic Trump International Hotel & Tower overlooking Central Park.
Your evening will feature a multi-course tasting menu showcasing the chef’s signature blend of French, American, and Asian influences — all crafted with seasonal ingredients and exquisite presentation. Complement your meal with expertly curated wines and the exceptional service that defines one of New York’s most celebrated dining destinations.
Whether for a romantic evening, special celebration, or simply a night of culinary artistry, this experience promises to delight all your senses.
Location: Jean-Georges, 1 Central Park West, New York, NY
Includes: Dinner for Two (Tasting Menu)
Dress Code: Elegant Attire Recommended
Gift Card Value: $1,000
Enjoy an unforgettable Ferrari experience for two adults at the legendary Watkins Glen International Raceway - one of America’s most iconic racing destinations.
Your hosts are personally connected to the Ferrari racing world, offering you an insider’s perspective few ever experience. Spend the day immersed in the passion, precision, and power of Ferrari — from trackside access to behind-the-scenes moments that capture the spirit of racing excellence.
A once-in-a-lifetime experience for the true motorsport enthusiast.
Includes: Two Complimentary Spa Certificates & Luxury Skincare Gift Set
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this beautifully curated spa package from Pure Skin. The set includes two complimentary spa certificates, each offering a rejuvenating treatment designed to restore balance and radiance.
Beautifully presented in an elegant gift basket, the package also features premium skincare products, including selections from Alastin Skincare and other professional-grade treatments. These luxurious products are tailored to hydrate, protect, and enhance your natural glow—bringing the Pure Skin experience home.
Whether you treat yourself or share with someone special, this package promises relaxation, renewal, and radiant results.
Donated by: Pure Skin, Connecticut
Total Value: $750
Glow From Within – A Complete Self-Care Collection
Pamper yourself or someone special with this TULA Skincare Gift Basket, featuring a luxurious selection of the brand’s best-selling, probiotic-powered essentials. Each product is crafted to nourish, hydrate, and reveal radiant, healthy-looking skin - the perfect indulgence for any skincare lover.
Includes:
💰 Total Value: $298
Beautifully packaged and ready to gift, this collection delivers a complete glow-up routine - from deep cleansing to overnight rejuvenation. Perfect for anyone who deserves a little luxury and self-care.
