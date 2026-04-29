Bhargaviartsacademy

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Bhargaviartsacademy

About this event

Sridevi Nrithyalaya's Srinivasa Kalyanam in Seattle

401 S 152nd St

Burien, WA 98148, USA

General Admission
$30
Available until Aug 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This is the early bird pricing; the original ticket price is $35. This early bird price is available only till August 1st, 2026.

VIP Admission
$100
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Kids & Senior Citizens
Free

Kids below 6 years of age and senior citizens above 65 years admission free.

Student Ticket
$15

Students of elementary and middle school learning an art form will get discounted ticket.

Group Tickets
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets.

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