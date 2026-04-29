Sridevi Nrithyalaya's Srinivasa Kalyanam in Seattle

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This is the early bird pricing; the original ticket price is $35. This early bird price is available only till August 1st, 2026.
Kids below 6 years of age and senior citizens above 65 years admission free.
Students of elementary and middle school learning an art form will get discounted ticket.
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets.
$
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