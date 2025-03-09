Srikara Anjaneya Swamy Prana Pratishta Items 2025

We have a 25-foot Gajamala (First Garland for our Anjaneya), symbolizing grandeur and devotion. The total cost is $500, and we have divided this into 5 units, with each unit costing $100. By contributing to these units, you partake in this divine offering the First Garland to Anjaneya.

We have a 25-foot Gajamala (First Garland for our Anjaneya), symbolizing grandeur and devotion. The total cost is $500, and we have divided this into 5 units, with each unit costing $100. By contributing to these units, you partake in this divine offering the First Garland to Anjaneya.

seeMoreDetailsMobile