Sujnana Religious and Charitable Foundation (S.R.C.F)

Hosted by

Sujnana Religious and Charitable Foundation (S.R.C.F)

About this event

Srinivasa Kalyanotsava

2320 Meadow Church Way

Duluth, GA 30097, USA

Varopachara Seva
$5,001

Varopachara Seva

Ritual welcoming of the divine Groom

Vadhu Upacharaa Seva
$5,001

Vadhu Upacharaa Seva

Ritual welcoming of the divine bride

Vadhu - Vararighe Yenne Shastra Seva
$5,000

Vadhu - Vararighe Yenne Shastra Seva

Ceremonial sacred oil bath before the wedding

Kanyā dāna Mahāseva
$5,000

Kanyādāna Seva Offering of the divine bride

Maala Dhaarana Seva
$5,000

Māla Dhāraṇa Mahāseva

Sponsorship of the sacred maala

Maṅgalyadhāraṇa Mahāseva
$5,000

Maṅgalyadhāraṇa Mahāseva

Sponsorship of the tying of the sacred mangalya thread

Mantapa Alankara Seva
$2,001

Mantapa Alankara Seva

Sponsorship of the wedding mantapa and decorations

Grand Sponsor
$2,001

Grand Sponsor

Sarva Seva
$1,001

Sarva Seva

Kalyana Seva
$251

Kalyana Seva

Annadana
$108

Annadana

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