Srinivasa Kalyanotsava

About this event
Varopachara Seva
Ritual welcoming of the divine Groom
Vadhu Upacharaa Seva
Ritual welcoming of the divine bride
Vadhu - Vararighe Yenne Shastra Seva
Ceremonial sacred oil bath before the wedding
Kanyādāna Seva Offering of the divine bride
Māla Dhāraṇa Mahāseva
Sponsorship of the sacred maala
Maṅgalyadhāraṇa Mahāseva
Sponsorship of the tying of the sacred mangalya thread
Mantapa Alankara Seva
Sponsorship of the wedding mantapa and decorations
Grand Sponsor
Sarva Seva
Kalyana Seva
Annadana
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