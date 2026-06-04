Hosted by

St. Rose of Lima Bingo

About this raffle

SRL Bingo Cash Bash 2 - A Pull Tab Event!

Game 1 - Bingo Mommas $135
$1

Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 1 - Rhinestone Derby $500
$1

Non Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 1 - Dab 2 Bingo $500
$1

Non Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 2 - Chick Flick Bingo $135
$1

Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 2 Monster Troll $200
$1

Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 2 Backstretch Derby $250/$100/$50/$50
$1

Non Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 3 Dab 'n' Downline $140/$140
$1

Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 3 - Bingo Bingo $140
$1

Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 3 - Thunder Derby $500
$1

Non Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 4 - The Derby $500
$1

Non Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 4 - Starting Gate $125/$125
$1

Non Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 4 - Hog Wash $150
$1

Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 5 - Diamod Dab $150
$1

Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 5 - Night at the Races $100/$0
$1

Non Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 5 - Santas Surprise $500
$1

Non Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 6 -Little Monsters $140
$1

Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 6 Honey Money $500
$1

Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 6 - Triple Tic Tac $200/$200/$200
$1

Non Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 7 - Lucky Lions $130
$1

Guaranteed Pull Tab

Game 7 - Dabbing Bingo Babes $200
$1

Guaranteed Pull Tab

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