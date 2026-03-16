Saint Rose of Lima School

Hosted by

Saint Rose of Lima School

About this event

SRLS Annual Spring Fundraiser - Sponsorship Opportunities

Wolfe Canyon Ranch - 2127 E Olsen Rd

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, USA

Platinum Level Sponsor
$1,500

Platinum Level Sponsor Includes:

  • Full Page advertisement located on the outside back cover of the event program/auction catalog
  • Logo placement on inside front cover
  • Table-top "Thank You" sign at check-in
  • Business mention during live auction
  • Logo and sponsorship level on event website

Only one Platinum Level Sponsorship is available.

Gold Level Sponsor
$1,200

Gold Level Sponsor Includes:

  • Full Page advertisement located on the inside back cover of the event program/auction catalog
  • Logo placement on inside front cover
  • Table-top "Thank You" sign at silent auction table
  • Business mention during live auction
  • Logo and sponsorship level on event website

Only one Gold Level Sponsorship is available.

Silver Level Sponsor
$500

Silver Level Sponsor Includes:

  • Half Page advertisement within the program/auction catalog
  • Logo placement on inside front cover
  • Table-top "Thank You" sign at the bar
  • Business mention during live auction
  • Logo and sponsorship level on event website

Limited spaces available.

Bronze Level Sponsors
$250

Silver Level Sponsor Includes:

  • Half Page advertisement within the program/auction catalog
  • Logo placement on inside front cover
  • Table-top "Thank You" sign at the bar
  • Business mention during live auction
  • Logo and sponsorship level on event website

Available while space lasts.

Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000

A thank you sign will be prominently displayed with your logo/family name near the stage as well as a live "Thank you" during entertainment/dance.

Floral Sponsor
$1,000

Thank you signs with your logo/family name will be incorporated into each floral arrangement.

Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,000

A thank you sign will be prominently displayed with your logo/family name at the photo booth.

Add a donation for Saint Rose of Lima School

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