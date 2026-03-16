SRLS Annual Spring Fundraiser - Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, USA
Platinum Level Sponsor Includes:
Only one Platinum Level Sponsorship is available.
Gold Level Sponsor Includes:
Only one Gold Level Sponsorship is available.
Silver Level Sponsor Includes:
Limited spaces available.
Silver Level Sponsor Includes:
Available while space lasts.
A thank you sign will be prominently displayed with your logo/family name near the stage as well as a live "Thank you" during entertainment/dance.
Thank you signs with your logo/family name will be incorporated into each floral arrangement.
A thank you sign will be prominently displayed with your logo/family name at the photo booth.
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