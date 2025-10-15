SRLS Jog-a-thon 2025 - Sponsorship Opportunities!

Your Family or Business name in STANDARD font on the back of the t-shirt (worn by students, faculty & parents during the event and as weekly school P.E. Spirit shirt)
Your Business or Family name in a LARGE font on the back of the Jog-A-Thon T-shirt (worn by students, faculty & parents during the event and as weekly school P.E. Spirit shirt.
This also includes recognition in e-communications to all parents and on Instagram & Facebook.
Premier placement of your Business NAME or Family NAME in an EXTRA LARGE font on the back of the Jog-A-Thon T-shirt
Additional Recognition:
-- Business Logo or name on a banner to be displayed on school & church grounds.
-- Recognition in St. Rose of Lima Parish Bulletin.
-- Recognition in St. Rose of Lima School Newsletter.
-- Your name or business name announced at the event.
--Recognition in e-communications to all parents and on Instagram & Facebook.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!