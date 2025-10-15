SRLS Jog-a-thon 2025 - Sponsorship Opportunities!

Bronze Sponsorship item
Bronze Sponsorship
$125

Your Family or Business name in STANDARD font on the back of the t-shirt (worn by students, faculty & parents during the event and as weekly school P.E. Spirit shirt)

Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$225

Your Business or Family name in a LARGE font on the back of the Jog-A-Thon T-shirt (worn by students, faculty & parents during the event and as weekly school P.E. Spirit shirt.


This also includes recognition in e-communications to all parents and on Instagram & Facebook.

Platinum Sponsorship item
Platinum Sponsorship
$325

Premier placement of your Business NAME or Family NAME in an EXTRA LARGE font on the back of the Jog-A-Thon T-shirt


Additional Recognition:

-- Business Logo or name on a banner to be displayed on school & church grounds.

-- Recognition in St. Rose of Lima Parish Bulletin.

-- Recognition in St. Rose of Lima School Newsletter.

-- Your name or business name announced at the event.

--Recognition in e-communications to all parents and on Instagram & Facebook.

Add a donation for Saint Rose of Lima School

$

