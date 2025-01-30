SRRFC $5 Super Bowl Squares

You have purchased 1 Super bowl square.
Check the grid:copy and paste the link below: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13Anj39J7ysbwZXGJagEx1-R6SegPEKdo/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105348947646238503189&rtpof=true&sd=true
You have purchased 1 Super bowl square.
Check the grid:copy and paste the link below: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13Anj39J7ysbwZXGJagEx1-R6SegPEKdo/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105348947646238503189&rtpof=true&sd=true
Add a donation for Severn River Rugby Club Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!