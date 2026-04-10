SSD Cheer Summer Clinic 2026

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO THE MINOR CHILD’S NATURAL GUARDIAN- (PAY TO ACCEPT)

READ THIS FORM COMPLETELY AND CAREFULLY. YOU ARE AGREEING TO LET YOUR MINOR CHILD ENGAGE IN A POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS ACTIVITY. YOU ARE AGREEING THAT, EVEN IF SARASOTA SUN DEVILS AND ITS OWNERS, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, BOARD MEMBERS, COACHES, VOLUNTEERS, EMPLOYEES, OR AGENTS USE REASONABLE CARE IN PROVIDING THIS ACTIVITY, THERE IS A CHANCE YOUR CHILD MAY BE SERIOUSLY INJURED OR KILLED BY PARTICIPATING IN THIS ACTIVITY BECAUSE THERE ARE CERTAIN DANGERS INHERENT IN THE ACTIVITY THAT CANNOT BE AVOIDED OR ELIMINATED. BY CHECKING THE BOX BELOW, YOU ARE AGREEING TO RELEASE SARASOTA SUN DEVILS AND ITS OWNERS, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, BOARD MEMBERS, COACHES, VOLUNTEERS, EMPLOYEES, AND AGENTS FROM LIABILITY FOR ANY INJURY, DEATH, OR PROPERTY DAMAGE THAT RESULTS FROM THE INHERENT RISKS OF THE ACTIVITY. YOU ARE ALSO AGREEING THAT YOU WILL NOT SUE SARASOTA SUN DEVILS OR ANY OF ITS OWNERS, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, BOARD MEMBERS, COACHES, VOLUNTEERS, EMPLOYEES, OR AGENTS FOR ANY CLAIM ARISING FROM THE INHERENT RISKS OF THE ACTIVITY.

(This notice is provided pursuant to Florida Statute §744.301.)

1. Assumption of Inherent Risk

I understand that participation in athletic activities, including football-related events, involves inherent risks that cannot be eliminated regardless of the care taken. These risks include, but are not limited to: physical contact with other participants, collisions, falls, slips, trips, overexertion, equipment failure, weather conditions, field conditions, concussion, serious bodily injury, permanent disability, paralysis, or death.

I knowingly and voluntarily allow my minor child to participate and assume all inherent risks associated with the activity.

2. Release of Liability (Inherent Risks Only)

To the fullest extent permitted by Florida law, I, as the parent or legal guardian of the minor participant, release and hold harmless Sarasota Sun Devils, its owners, officers, directors, board members, coaches, volunteers, employees, event organizers, sponsors, and agents from any and all claims or liability arising from the inherent risks of participation in this event.

This release applies only to claims arising from the inherent risks of the activity, as defined by Florida law.

3. Medical Authorization

I authorize Sarasota Sun Devils personnel and/or emergency responders to provide or arrange reasonable emergency medical care for my child if deemed necessary. I understand that Sarasota Sun Devils is not responsible for medical expenses and that all costs of medical treatment are my responsibility.

4. Physical Readiness & Conduct

I certify that my child is physically capable of participating and has not been advised otherwise by a qualified medical professional. I agree that my child will follow all event rules, safety guidelines, and instructions. I understand that failure to do so may result in removal from the event.

5. Insurance Acknowledgment

I understand that Sarasota Sun Devils does not provide medical insurance coverage for participants and that I am responsible for maintaining any applicable insurance coverage for my child.

6. Photo / Media Release

I grant permission for photographs, video recordings, or other media of my child taken during the event to be used for promotional, educational, or informational purposes by Sarasota Sun Devils without compensation.

7. Governing Law & Venue

This agreement shall be governed by the laws of the State of Florida, and any dispute shall be brought in the appropriate court located in Sarasota County, Florida.

Parent / Guardian Acknowledgment

By checking the box below, I certify that:

I am the parent or legal guardian of the minor participant;

I have read and understand this entire waiver;

I understand this is a legal agreement;

I understand that purchasing this event is the legal equivalent of my signature;





I voluntarily agree to all terms on behalf of my minor child.