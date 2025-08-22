SSDA Parent Association Inc

SSDA Season 10 T-Shirt Sponsor Form

Presenting Sponsor - 1 Available
$1,500

 • Exclusive banner ad (13” x 3”) on the back of the t-shirt
Full-page ad in our Season 10 Recital Program (10.4” x 7.9” print area)
Monthly recognition in our studio-wide newsletter
• Recognition on social media & in the studio lobby
Bonus: Add your logo to our parade float for $250 – featured in the Norfolk Grand Illumination Parade and Great Bridge Rotary Christmas Parade

Presenting Sponsor Only - Addition for Parade Float
$250

Add your logo to our parade float – featured in the Norfolk Grand Illumination Parade and Great Bridge Rotary Christmas Parade

Gold Sponsor - 2 Available
$750

 • Large t-shirt ad (6.5” x 3”)
Half-page ad in recital program (5.15” x 7.9” print area)
• Social media recognition

Gold Sponsors Only - Addition for Parade Float
$250

Add your logo to our parade float – featured in the Norfolk Grand Illumination Parade and Great Bridge Rotary Christmas Parade

Silver Sponsor - 4 Available
$300

 • Medium t-shirt ad (3.5” x 3”)
Quarter-page ad in recital program (5.5” x 3.9” print area)

Silver Sponsors Only - Addition for Parade Float
$250

Add your logo to our parade float – featured in the Norfolk Grand Illumination Parade and Great Bridge Rotary Christmas Parade

Bronze Sponsor - 12 Available
$200

 • Small t-shirt logo placement (3.5” x 1.5”)

Community Sponsor - Unlimited
$50

 • Business or family name listed in 14pt font on the shirt

