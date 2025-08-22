SSDA Season 10 T-Shirt Sponsor Form

Hosted by
• Exclusive banner ad (13” x 3”) on the back of the t-shirt
• Full-page ad in our Season 10 Recital Program (10.4” x 7.9” print area)
• Monthly recognition in our studio-wide newsletter
• Recognition on social media & in the studio lobby
• Bonus: Add your logo to our parade float for $250 – featured in the Norfolk Grand Illumination Parade and Great Bridge Rotary Christmas Parade
• Large t-shirt ad (6.5” x 3”)
• Half-page ad in recital program (5.15” x 7.9” print area)
• Social media recognition
• Medium t-shirt ad (3.5” x 3”)
• Quarter-page ad in recital program (5.5” x 3.9” print area)
• Small t-shirt logo placement (3.5” x 1.5”)
• Business or family name listed in 14pt font on the shirt
