SSELC Family Fun Day at Launch Leominster!

Includes:
*2 Hour Jump Action Pass OR 1 Hour of Bowling
*Jump socks or bowling shoe rental
*1 XP Arena Experience OR 1 OMNI Virtual Reality Game Play
*80 Credit Non Redemption Arcade Card
(No admission charge for parents/adults not jumping or children UNDER 2.)
Includes:
*2 Hour Jump Action Pass OR 1 Hour of Bowling
*Jump socks or bowling shoe rental
*1 XP Arena Experience OR 1 OMNI Virtual Reality Game Play
*80 Credit Non Redemption Arcade Card
(No admission charge for parents/adults not jumping or children UNDER 2.)
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