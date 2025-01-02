SSELC Family Fun Day at Launch Leominster!

Includes: *2 Hour Jump Action Pass OR 1 Hour of Bowling *Jump socks or bowling shoe rental *1 XP Arena Experience OR 1 OMNI Virtual Reality Game Play *80 Credit Non Redemption Arcade Card (No admission charge for parents/adults not jumping or children UNDER 2.)

Includes: *2 Hour Jump Action Pass OR 1 Hour of Bowling *Jump socks or bowling shoe rental *1 XP Arena Experience OR 1 OMNI Virtual Reality Game Play *80 Credit Non Redemption Arcade Card (No admission charge for parents/adults not jumping or children UNDER 2.)

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