Volunteer Registration: Be a Brand Ambassador!

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About this event
Let us know if you are planning on joining us and learn about What Is New with Teens in the North Shore area
Help at the community teen workshop series at BGCGS
Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.
Help us with Teen Workshop Series at Clean Cuts Studio Salem
Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.
Help us with our Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm at Royal Blendz Salem barbershop
Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.
Help us with our Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm At FlyingSaucerPizza Salem
Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.
Help us with our Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm At Flykidz Dance Academy
Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.
Help with this event
Help Set up and organize tables, vendor location, set up of activities, trash pickup, and helper where needed.
Where needed. (ie. Front desk, stage assistant, safety rover, game staff, bouncy house staff, inclusive staff, veteran staff, youth staff, vendor staff, children activity staff) Safety First
Where needed. (ie. Front desk, stage assistant, safety rover, game staff, bouncy house staff, inclusive staff, veteran staff, youth staff, vendor staff, children activity staff) Safety First
Where needed. (ie. Front desk, stage assistant, safety rover, game staff, bouncy house staff, inclusive staff, veteran staff, youth staff, vendor staff, children activity staff) Safety First
Where needed. (ie. Front desk, stage assistant, safety rover, game staff, bouncy house staff, inclusive staff, veteran staff, youth staff, vendor staff, children activity staff) Safety First!
Be apart of the volunteer committee
Want to volunteer but not sure when
$
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