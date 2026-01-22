SalemSummerJam Inc

Hosted by

SalemSummerJam Inc

About this event

Volunteer Registration: Be a Brand Ambassador!

105 Congress St

Salem, MA 01970, USA

5/23 10am-12pm Volunteer for “Teen”Community Panel
Free

Let us know if you are planning on joining us and learn about What Is New with Teens in the North Shore area

6/2 Teen Workshop Volunteer 4pm-6pm
Free

Help at the community teen workshop series at BGCGS


Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.

6/9 Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm
Free

Help us with Teen Workshop Series at Clean Cuts Studio Salem

Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.

6/16 Teen Workshop Series Volunteer
Free

Help us with our Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm at Royal Blendz Salem barbershop

Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.

6/23 Teen Workshop Series Volunteer
Free

Help us with our Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm At FlyingSaucerPizza Salem

Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.

6/30 Teen Workshop Series Volunteer
Free

Help us with our Teen Workshop Series 4pm-6pm At Flykidz Dance Academy


Front desk, setup and breakdown and help where needed.

07/15 Teen Safe Space YMCA Lynn
Free

Help with this event

7/26 SSJ Festival Volunteer 11am-1pm
Free

Help Set up and organize tables, vendor location, set up of activities, trash pickup, and helper where needed.

7/26 SSJ Festival Volunteer 1pm-3pm
Free

Where needed. (ie. Front desk, stage assistant, safety rover, game staff, bouncy house staff, inclusive staff, veteran staff, youth staff, vendor staff, children activity staff) Safety First

7/26 SSJ Festival Volunteer 3pm-5pm
Free

Where needed. (ie. Front desk, stage assistant, safety rover, game staff, bouncy house staff, inclusive staff, veteran staff, youth staff, vendor staff, children activity staff) Safety First

7/26 SSJ Festival Volunteer 5pm-7pm
Free

Where needed. (ie. Front desk, stage assistant, safety rover, game staff, bouncy house staff, inclusive staff, veteran staff, youth staff, vendor staff, children activity staff) Safety First

7/26 SSJ Festival Volunteer 6pm-9pm
Free

Where needed. (ie. Front desk, stage assistant, safety rover, game staff, bouncy house staff, inclusive staff, veteran staff, youth staff, vendor staff, children activity staff) Safety First!

Long term volunteer- add me to group chat (try to be at all)
Free

Be apart of the volunteer committee

Not sure: add me to the group chat
Free

Want to volunteer but not sure when

Add a donation for SalemSummerJam Inc

$

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