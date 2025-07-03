SSK ExtravaGALA 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket helps fund mental health initiatives, women's empowerment programs, and youth leadership camps.
Front-Row Seating, Premium gift bag, and be part of a VIP experience that supports life-changing programs
The table helps fund mental health initiatives, women's empowerment programs, and youth leadership camps.
Front-Row Seatings, Premium gift bag, and be part of a VIP experience that supports life-changing programs
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!