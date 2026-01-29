SSK Winter Auction

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Starting bid
Two tickets to the fabulous and educational South Carolina Aquarium in iconic Charleston.
Valued at $70-80
Starting bid
OM Yoga in Fort Mill, SC is a lovely and lively studio and they'd like to welcome you for 10 classes! First class must be attended by 3/31/26.
Valued at $180
Starting bid
Curious about the wonder that is pickleball? You and 3 friends can get a private lesson or clinic from some of the pros. Package includes 2 balls and a gorgeous racket.
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Bring the kids (or some kids at heart) for a great time at a SC Stingrays game. From now through April 1, pick a date and receive 4 tickets. Please check their website for the most current schedule.
Valued at $170
Starting bid
PLEASE read certificate terms carefully. You are bidding on accommodations only. The auction does NOT include airfare or the mandatory food & beverage package. Pricing listed in the pictures.
Valued at $1900
Starting bid
PLEASE read certificate terms carefully. You are bidding on accommodations only. The auction does NOT include airfare or the mandatory food & beverage package. Pricing listed in the pictures. June 30th is the BOOK BY date, not the travel date.
Valued at $1100
Starting bid
PLEASE read certificate terms carefully. You are bidding on accommodations only. The auction does NOT include airfare or the mandatory food & beverage package. Pricing listed in the pictures. June 30th is the BOOK BY date, not the travel date.
Valued at $1200
Starting bid
Soak in some Florida sunshine while visiting the iconic Kennedy Space Center. Let your imagination soar as you tour the expansive complex and dozens of historic exhibits.
Valued at $308
Starting bid
Give your pup a mini vacation while you enjoy a family getaway. Your doggo can frolic at the famous Rudder's Resort in Belmont, NC and receive 3 nights boarding, a bath/blowout and nail trim.
Valued at $180
Starting bid
Join Y2 Yoga Studio at any of their locations throughout NC/SC for one month of unlimited classes. Schedule can be found at their website y2yoga.com
Valued at $159
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