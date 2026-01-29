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Saving Southern Kitties

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SSK Winter Auction

SC Aquarium Tickets item
SC Aquarium Tickets item
SC Aquarium Tickets item
SC Aquarium Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets to the fabulous and educational South Carolina Aquarium in iconic Charleston.

Valued at $70-80

10 Classes at OM Yoga item
10 Classes at OM Yoga item
10 Classes at OM Yoga item
10 Classes at OM Yoga
$40

Starting bid

OM Yoga in Fort Mill, SC is a lovely and lively studio and they'd like to welcome you for 10 classes! First class must be attended by 3/31/26.

Valued at $180

Pickleball with Friends item
Pickleball with Friends item
Pickleball with Friends item
Pickleball with Friends
$40

Starting bid

Curious about the wonder that is pickleball? You and 3 friends can get a private lesson or clinic from some of the pros. Package includes 2 balls and a gorgeous racket.

Valued at $350

SC Stingrays Hockey Tickets item
SC Stingrays Hockey Tickets item
SC Stingrays Hockey Tickets item
SC Stingrays Hockey Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Bring the kids (or some kids at heart) for a great time at a SC Stingrays game. From now through April 1, pick a date and receive 4 tickets. Please check their website for the most current schedule.

Valued at $170

Vacation at Galley Bay All Inclusive Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at Galley Bay All Inclusive Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at Galley Bay All Inclusive Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at Galley Bay All Inclusive Resort in Antigua
$175

Starting bid

PLEASE read certificate terms carefully. You are bidding on accommodations only. The auction does NOT include airfare or the mandatory food & beverage package. Pricing listed in the pictures.

Valued at $1900

Vacation at Pineapple Beach All Inclusive Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at Pineapple Beach All Inclusive Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at Pineapple Beach All Inclusive Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at Pineapple Beach All Inclusive Resort in Antigua
$175

Starting bid

PLEASE read certificate terms carefully. You are bidding on accommodations only. The auction does NOT include airfare or the mandatory food & beverage package. Pricing listed in the pictures. June 30th is the BOOK BY date, not the travel date.

Valued at $1100

Vacation at St James Club All Inclusive Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at St James Club All Inclusive Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at St James Club All Inclusive Resort in Antigua item
Vacation at St James Club All Inclusive Resort in Antigua
$175

Starting bid

PLEASE read certificate terms carefully. You are bidding on accommodations only. The auction does NOT include airfare or the mandatory food & beverage package. Pricing listed in the pictures. June 30th is the BOOK BY date, not the travel date.

Valued at $1200

4 Passes to the Kennedy Space Center item
4 Passes to the Kennedy Space Center item
4 Passes to the Kennedy Space Center item
4 Passes to the Kennedy Space Center
$50

Starting bid

Soak in some Florida sunshine while visiting the iconic Kennedy Space Center. Let your imagination soar as you tour the expansive complex and dozens of historic exhibits.

Valued at $308

Dog Boarding at Rudders Resort in Belmont NC item
Dog Boarding at Rudders Resort in Belmont NC item
Dog Boarding at Rudders Resort in Belmont NC item
Dog Boarding at Rudders Resort in Belmont NC
$30

Starting bid

Give your pup a mini vacation while you enjoy a family getaway. Your doggo can frolic at the famous Rudder's Resort in Belmont, NC and receive 3 nights boarding, a bath/blowout and nail trim.

Valued at $180

1 Month Unlimited Yoga at Y2 in Charlotte item
1 Month Unlimited Yoga at Y2 in Charlotte item
1 Month Unlimited Yoga at Y2 in Charlotte item
1 Month Unlimited Yoga at Y2 in Charlotte
$25

Starting bid

Join Y2 Yoga Studio at any of their locations throughout NC/SC for one month of unlimited classes. Schedule can be found at their website y2yoga.com

Valued at $159

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