Smoking Shields NY

Hosted by

Smoking Shields NY

About this event

NY SSNY Annual Party - Sponsor

395 Woodcleft Ave

Freeport, NY 11520, USA

Emerald Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Emerald Sponsorship includes five (5) complimentary tickets to the event and twenty (20) premium cigars. As well as your organizations logo displayed prominently at the entertainment venue. Logo will appear on our reoccurring digital sponsorship board at HQ.

Diamond Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Diamond Sponsorship includes five (5) complimentary tickets to the event and twenty (20) premium cigars. As well as your organizations logo displayed prominently at the entertainment venue. Logo will appear on our reoccurring digital sponsorship board at HQ. Optional table display for your organizations merchandise or information.

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Platinum Sponsorship includes ten (10) complimentary tickets to the event and forty (40) premium cigars. As well as your organizations logo displayed prominently at the entertainment venue. Logo will appear on our reoccurring digital sponsorship board at HQ. Optional table display for your organizations merchandise or information.

Add a donation for Smoking Shields NY

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