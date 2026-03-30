NY SSNY Annual Party - Sponsor

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About this event
Emerald Sponsorship includes five (5) complimentary tickets to the event and twenty (20) premium cigars. As well as your organizations logo displayed prominently at the entertainment venue. Logo will appear on our reoccurring digital sponsorship board at HQ.
Diamond Sponsorship includes five (5) complimentary tickets to the event and twenty (20) premium cigars. As well as your organizations logo displayed prominently at the entertainment venue. Logo will appear on our reoccurring digital sponsorship board at HQ. Optional table display for your organizations merchandise or information.
Platinum Sponsorship includes ten (10) complimentary tickets to the event and forty (40) premium cigars. As well as your organizations logo displayed prominently at the entertainment venue. Logo will appear on our reoccurring digital sponsorship board at HQ. Optional table display for your organizations merchandise or information.
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