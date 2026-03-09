SSPGC Sponsorship: A Day with Pamela Davidson

Includes: two event tickets (a $250 value), a 5-minute opportunity to speak about your organization at the event, a display table for materials and conversation at the event, and your company/organization name/logo featured in: all remaining weekly email invitations, custom social media spotlights before and after the event, event day slides, and the event landing page, which will live year-round and carry the names of our founding sponsors
Includes: two event tickets (a $250 value), a 5-minute opportunity to speak about your organization at the event, a display table for materials and conversation at the event, and your company/organization name/logo featured in: all remaining weekly email invitations, custom social media spotlights before and after the event, event day slides, and the event landing page, which will live year-round and carry the names of our founding sponsors
Founding Sponsor: Silver
$1,250
Includes: one event ticket and recognition in weekly email invites, social media, event day slides, and on the event landing page
Includes: one event ticket and recognition in weekly email invites, social media, event day slides, and on the event landing page
Bartender Sponsor
$350
Add a donation for South Sound Planned Giving Council
$
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