SSRF 2026 Annual Golf Outing

Start Time: 8:30 AM Shotgun Start
Buffet Menu: Burgers, Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Salad Bar, Apple Pie & Ice Cream
Start Time: 8:30 AM Shotgun Start
Buffet Menu: Burgers, Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Salad Bar, Apple Pie & Ice Cream
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Platinum Sponsor - $5,000 - 2 complimentary foursomes. Exclusive signage at Tee #1, logo on event materials, recognition during opening and closing, social media promotion, and branded giveaway opportunity.
Platinum Sponsor - $5,000 - 2 complimentary foursomes. Exclusive signage at Tee #1, logo on event materials, recognition during opening and closing, social media promotion, and branded giveaway opportunity.
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Gold Sponsor - $2,500 - 1 complimentary foursome, table display opportunity at any Tee, logo on event materials, recognition during opening and closing, social media promotion, and branded giveaway opportunity.
Gold Sponsor - $2,500 - 1 complimentary foursome, table display opportunity at any Tee, logo on event materials, recognition during opening and closing, social media promotion, and branded giveaway opportunity.
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Silver Sponsor - $1,500 - 2 complimentary tickets, table display opportunity at any Tee, logo on event materials, recognition during opening and closing, social media promotion, and branded giveaway opportunity.
Silver Sponsor - $1,500 - 2 complimentary tickets, table display opportunity at any Tee, logo on event materials, recognition during opening and closing, social media promotion, and branded giveaway opportunity.
Individual Hole Sponsor
$100
Individual Hole Sponsor - Business signage displayed at the sponsored hole
Individual Hole Sponsor - Business signage displayed at the sponsored hole
Lunch Buffet Only
$35
No golf. Lunch buffet only
No golf. Lunch buffet only
Earlybird Special Foursome
$360
Purchase 3 tickets by 4/30/2025 and receive a 4th ticket for free.
Purchase 3 tickets by 4/30/2025 and receive a 4th ticket for free.
NEW Individual Hole Sponsor
$100
Sponsor a hole
Sponsor a hole
Add a donation for Rotary Club of Sarasota Sunrise Foundation
$
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