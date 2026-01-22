Rotary Club of Sarasota Sunrise Foundation

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Sarasota Sunrise Foundation

About this event

SSRF Sponsorship for 2026 Annual Golf Tournament

4950 Peridia Blvd E

Bradenton, FL 34203, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Platinum Sponsor - $5,000 - 2 complimentary foursomes. Exclusive signage at Tee #1, logo on event materials, recognition during opening and closing, social media promotion, and branded giveaway opportunity.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Gold Sponsor - $2,500 - 1 complimentary foursome, table display opportunity at any Tee, logo on event materials, recognition during opening and closing, social media promotion, and branded giveaway opportunity.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Silver Sponsor - $1,500 - 2 complimentary tickets, table display opportunity at any Tee, logo on event materials, recognition during opening and closing, social media promotion, and branded giveaway opportunity.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Bronze Sponsor - $500 - 1 complimentary ticket, logo on event materials, recognition during opening and closing, social media promotion, and branded giveaway opportunity.

Individual Hole Sponsor
$120

Individual Hole Sponsor - Business signage displayed at the sponsored hole

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Sarasota Sunrise Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!