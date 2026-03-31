SST Athletics

Sponsor a Player or Support our SST mission to continue to bring mentorship, gym space, and basketball training. min. $50.00 will help one player enjoy an end of season treat for their hard work and dedication.

Recommended $150.00 will sponsor one child's practice and game time uniform.

Or for +$150.00, you can Sponsor a player for a season and help cover a player's uniform, gear, tournament fees, and gym space for spring/summer season.