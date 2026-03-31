SST Athletics

About this shop
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt.
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in all sizes.
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in all sizes. White or Black Logo options.
Double Layered premium quality basketball shorts. Front and back pocket zippers. Embroidered SST Logo. Shoestring style drawstring. Red Pinstripe on Black.
Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler with Straw.
Stainless Steel Coffee Mug.
SST Logo Socks. Choice of Black or White. Sizes: Medium (Youth) or Large (Adult).
** one size fits most **
Youth and Adult Sizes Available
Black and White Mix Spandex Athletic Shorts. Half Black and Half White SST Remix.
Dri-Fit. 100% Polyester.
Durags come in 2 colors. (Black/White) One Size Fits Most. Adult and Youth Sizes.
Youth sizes recommended 14 and below.
Black Faux Leather. SST Front Cover. Personalized Name on Front or Back.
Personalized Instagram Post. Shout out player, family, friend.
Sponsor a Player or Support our SST mission to continue to bring mentorship, gym space, and basketball training. min. $50.00 will help one player enjoy an end of season treat for their hard work and dedication.
Recommended $150.00 will sponsor one child's practice and game time uniform.
Or for +$150.00, you can Sponsor a player for a season and help cover a player's uniform, gear, tournament fees, and gym space for spring/summer season.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!