Offered by

Swanson Foundation Incorporated

About this shop

SST Athletics

SST Essential T-Shirt (Classic Black) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (Classic Black) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (Classic Black) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (Classic Black) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (Classic Black)
$20

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt.

SST Essential T-Shirt (White) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (White) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (White) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (White) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (White)
$15

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in all sizes.

LIMITED EDITION | Reverse SST item
LIMITED EDITION | Reverse SST item
LIMITED EDITION | Reverse SST item
LIMITED EDITION | Reverse SST
$18
SST Essential T-Shirt (Red) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (Red) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (Red) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (Red) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (Red) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (Red) item
SST Essential T-Shirt (Red)
$15

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in all sizes. White or Black Logo options.

SST Premium Game-Time Shorts item
SST Premium Game-Time Shorts item
SST Premium Game-Time Shorts item
SST Premium Game-Time Shorts item
SST Premium Game-Time Shorts item
SST Premium Game-Time Shorts
$60

Double Layered premium quality basketball shorts. Front and back pocket zippers. Embroidered SST Logo. Shoestring style drawstring. Red Pinstripe on Black.

SST Coffee Tumbler
$18

Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler with Straw.

0
SST Coffee Mug
$18

Stainless Steel Coffee Mug.

0
SST Essential Socks item
SST Essential Socks item
SST Essential Socks item
SST Essential Socks item
SST Essential Socks item
SST Essential Socks item
SST Essential Socks item
SST Essential Socks item
SST Essential Socks
$18

SST Logo Socks. Choice of Black or White. Sizes: Medium (Youth) or Large (Adult).

** one size fits most **

SST Athletic Tights | Full item
SST Athletic Tights | Full item
SST Athletic Tights | Full item
SST Athletic Tights | Full
$20

Youth and Adult Sizes Available

SST Athletic Biker Shorts | Remix item
SST Athletic Biker Shorts | Remix item
SST Athletic Biker Shorts | Remix item
SST Athletic Biker Shorts | Remix
$20

Black and White Mix Spandex Athletic Shorts. Half Black and Half White SST Remix.

SST Athletic Shirt
$20

Dri-Fit. 100% Polyester.

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SST Durag item
SST Durag item
SST Durag item
SST Durag item
SST Durag
$10

Durags come in 2 colors. (Black/White) One Size Fits Most. Adult and Youth Sizes.

Youth sizes recommended 14 and below.

SST UV Permanent Sticker
$5
SST Personalized Journal
$10

Black Faux Leather. SST Front Cover. Personalized Name on Front or Back.

0
SST Headband
$5
0
SST Instagram - Player Post
$10

Personalized Instagram Post. Shout out player, family, friend.

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SST - Support the Team
Pay what you can

Sponsor a Player or Support our SST mission to continue to bring mentorship, gym space, and basketball training. min. $50.00 will help one player enjoy an end of season treat for their hard work and dedication.

Recommended $150.00 will sponsor one child's practice and game time uniform.

Or for +$150.00, you can Sponsor a player for a season and help cover a player's uniform, gear, tournament fees, and gym space for spring/summer season.

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Add a donation for Swanson Foundation Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!