SSXC Hincapie Shop - 2026+

Offered by
Sleek pro fit
Breathable
Wicks moisture away from skin
Tapered collar
Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves
Longer sleeve length
Full length zipper with garage
Aerodynamic fabrics
Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket
UPF 30+
Sleek pro fit
Breathable
Wicks moisture away from skin
Tapered collar
Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves
Longer sleeve length
Full length zipper with garage
Aerodynamic fabrics
Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket
UPF 30+
Sleek pro fit
Breathable
Wicks moisture away from skin
Tapered collar
Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves
Longer sleeve length
Full length zipper with garage
Aerodynamic fabrics
Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket
UPF 30+
Sleek pro fit
Breathable
Wicks moisture away from skin
Tapered collar
Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves
Longer sleeve length
Full length zipper with garage
Aerodynamic fabrics
Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket
UPF 30+
Sleek pro fit
Breathable
Wicks moisture away from skin
Tapered collar
Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves
Longer sleeve length
Full length zipper with garage
Aerodynamic fabrics
Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket
UPF 30+
Sleek pro fit
Breathable
Wicks moisture away from skin
Tapered collar
Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves
Longer sleeve length
Full length zipper with garage
Aerodynamic fabrics
Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket
UPF 30+
Sleek pro fit
Breathable
Wicks moisture away from skin
Tapered collar
Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves
Longer sleeve length
Full length zipper with garage
Aerodynamic fabrics
Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket
UPF 30+
Sleek pro fit
Breathable
Wicks moisture away from skin
Tapered collar
Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves
Longer sleeve length
Full length zipper with garage
Aerodynamic fabrics
Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket
UPF 30+
Sleek pro fit
Breathable
Wicks moisture away from skin
Tapered collar
Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves
Longer sleeve length
Full length zipper with garage
Aerodynamic fabrics
Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket
UPF 30+
Sleek pro fit
Breathable
Wicks moisture away from skin
Tapered collar
Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves
Longer sleeve length
Full length zipper with garage
Aerodynamic fabrics
Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket
UPF 30+
Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.
Compressive with muscle support
Mesh upper
Compressive gripper on legs
Abrasion resistant fabric
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
9 1/2" or 11" inseam
Sizes XXS to 2X
Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.
Compressive with muscle support
Mesh upper
Compressive gripper on legs
Abrasion resistant fabric
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
9 1/2" or 11" inseam
Sizes XXS to 2X
Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.
Compressive with muscle support
Mesh upper
Compressive gripper on legs
Abrasion resistant fabric
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
9 1/2" or 11" inseam
Sizes XXS to 2X
Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.
Compressive with muscle support
Mesh upper
Compressive gripper on legs
Abrasion resistant fabric
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
9 1/2" or 11" inseam
Sizes XXS to 2X
Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.
Compressive with muscle support
Mesh upper
Compressive gripper on legs
Abrasion resistant fabric
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
9 1/2" or 11" inseam
Sizes XXS to 2X
Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.
Womens specific fit
Compressive with muscle support
Mesh upper
Compressive gripper on legs
Abrasion resistant fabric
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
7" or 8.5" inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.
Womens specific fit
Compressive with muscle support
Mesh upper
Compressive gripper on legs
Abrasion resistant fabric
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
7" or 8.5" inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.
Womens specific fit
Compressive with muscle support
Mesh upper
Compressive gripper on legs
Abrasion resistant fabric
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
7" or 8.5" inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.
Womens specific fit
Compressive with muscle support
Mesh upper
Compressive gripper on legs
Abrasion resistant fabric
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
7" or 8.5" inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.
Womens specific fit
Compressive with muscle support
Mesh upper
Compressive gripper on legs
Abrasion resistant fabric
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
7" or 8.5" inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Women's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling.
Race fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Traditional collar
Full length zipper
Elastic gripper on hem
3 back pockets
Reflectivity
UPF 50+
Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Women's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling.
Race fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Traditional collar
Full length zipper
Elastic gripper on hem
3 back pockets
Reflectivity
UPF 50+
Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Women's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling.
Race fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Traditional collar
Full length zipper
Elastic gripper on hem
3 back pockets
Reflectivity
UPF 50+
Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Women's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling.
Race fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Traditional collar
Full length zipper
Elastic gripper on hem
3 back pockets
Reflectivity
UPF 50+
Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Women's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling.
Race fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Traditional collar
Full length zipper
Elastic gripper on hem
3 back pockets
Reflectivity
UPF 50+
Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Men's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling.
Race fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Traditional collar
Full length zipper
Elastic gripper on hem
3 back pockets
Reflectivity
UPF 50+
Sizes XXS to 4XL
Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Men's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling.
Race fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Traditional collar
Full length zipper
Elastic gripper on hem
3 back pockets
Reflectivity
UPF 50+
Sizes XXS to 4XL
Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Men's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling.
Race fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Traditional collar
Full length zipper
Elastic gripper on hem
3 back pockets
Reflectivity
UPF 50+
Sizes XXS to 4XL
Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Men's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling.
Race fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Traditional collar
Full length zipper
Elastic gripper on hem
3 back pockets
Reflectivity
UPF 50+
Sizes XXS to 4XL
Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Men's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling.
Race fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Traditional collar
Full length zipper
Elastic gripper on hem
3 back pockets
Reflectivity
UPF 50+
Sizes XXS to 4XL
Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.
Sleek pro fit
Compressive with muscle support
Compressive gripper on arms and legs
no collar
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
Zipper for venting
3 back pockets
11” inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.
Sleek pro fit
Compressive with muscle support
Compressive gripper on arms and legs
no collar
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
Zipper for venting
3 back pockets
11” inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.
Sleek pro fit
Compressive with muscle support
Compressive gripper on arms and legs
no collar
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
Zipper for venting
3 back pockets
11” inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.
Sleek pro fit
Compressive with muscle support
Compressive gripper on arms and legs
no collar
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
Zipper for venting
3 back pockets
11” inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.
Sleek pro fit
Compressive with muscle support
Compressive gripper on arms and legs
no collar
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
Zipper for venting
3 back pockets
11” inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.
Sleek pro fit
Compressive with muscle support
Compressive gripper on arms and legs
no collar
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
Zipper for venting
3 back pockets
8” inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.
Sleek pro fit
Compressive with muscle support
Compressive gripper on arms and legs
no collar
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
Zipper for venting
3 back pockets
8” inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.
Sleek pro fit
Compressive with muscle support
Compressive gripper on arms and legs
no collar
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
Zipper for venting
3 back pockets
8” inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.
Sleek pro fit
Compressive with muscle support
Compressive gripper on arms and legs
no collar
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
Zipper for venting
3 back pockets
8” inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.
Sleek pro fit
Compressive with muscle support
Compressive gripper on arms and legs
no collar
Signature chamois 6–8 hours
Zipper for venting
3 back pockets
8” inseam
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Add style, save watts. Aero socks are an easy way to shave seconds off your PR, if that’s what you're going for. Our Unisex Speed Socks are constructed with engineered dimples in the cuff to detach airflow.
Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size
Ergonomic fit
Aerodynamic fabrics
Wicks moisture away from skin
Fully customizable cuff
Laser cut
Integrated gripper
8" cuff height
Sizes S-XL (Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size)
Add style, save watts. Aero socks are an easy way to shave seconds off your PR, if that’s what you're going for. Our Unisex Speed Socks are constructed with engineered dimples in the cuff to detach airflow.
Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size
Ergonomic fit
Aerodynamic fabrics
Wicks moisture away from skin
Fully customizable cuff
Laser cut
Integrated gripper
8" cuff height
Sizes S-XL (Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size)
Add style, save watts. Aero socks are an easy way to shave seconds off your PR, if that’s what you're going for. Our Unisex Speed Socks are constructed with engineered dimples in the cuff to detach airflow.
Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size
Ergonomic fit
Aerodynamic fabrics
Wicks moisture away from skin
Fully customizable cuff
Laser cut
Integrated gripper
8" cuff height
Sizes S-XL (Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size)
Add style, save watts. Aero socks are an easy way to shave seconds off your PR, if that’s what you're going for. Our Unisex Speed Socks are constructed with engineered dimples in the cuff to detach airflow.
Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size
Ergonomic fit
Aerodynamic fabrics
Wicks moisture away from skin
Fully customizable cuff
Laser cut
Integrated gripper
8" cuff height
Sizes S-XL (Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size)
The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.
Slim athletic fit
Lightweight
Water repellent
Blocks the wind
Tall storm collar
Zipper for venting
Reflectivity
Garment packs into internal pocket
Cold weather
The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.
Slim athletic fit
Lightweight
Water repellent
Blocks the wind
Tall storm collar
Zipper for venting
Reflectivity
Garment packs into internal pocket
Cold weather
The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.
Slim athletic fit
Lightweight
Water repellent
Blocks the wind
Tall storm collar
Zipper for venting
Reflectivity
Garment packs into internal pocket
Cold weather
The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.
Slim athletic fit
Lightweight
Water repellent
Blocks the wind
Tall storm collar
Zipper for venting
Reflectivity
Garment packs into internal pocket
Cold weather
The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.
Slim athletic fit
Lightweight
Water repellent
Blocks the wind
Tall storm collar
Zipper for venting
Reflectivity
Garment packs into internal pocket
Cold weather
The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.
Slim athletic fit
Lightweight
Water repellent
Blocks the wind
Tall storm collar
Zipper for venting
Reflectivity
Garment packs into internal pocket
Cold weather
The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.
Slim athletic fit
Lightweight
Water repellent
Blocks the wind
Tall storm collar
Zipper for venting
Reflectivity
Garment packs into internal pocket
Cold weather
The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.
Slim athletic fit
Lightweight
Water repellent
Blocks the wind
Tall storm collar
Zipper for venting
Reflectivity
Garment packs into internal pocket
Cold weather
The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.
Slim athletic fit
Lightweight
Water repellent
Blocks the wind
Tall storm collar
Zipper for venting
Reflectivity
Garment packs into internal pocket
Cold weather
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