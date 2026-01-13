South Side XC Devo

Offered by

South Side XC Devo

SSXC Hincapie Shop - 2026+

Women's Firma Jersey XS item
Women's Firma Jersey XS item
Women's Firma Jersey XS
$100

Sleek pro fit

Breathable

Wicks moisture away from skin

Tapered collar

Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves

Longer sleeve length

Full length zipper with garage

Aerodynamic fabrics

Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket

UPF 30+


Women's Firma Jersey S item
Women's Firma Jersey S item
Women's Firma Jersey S
$100

Sleek pro fit

Breathable

Wicks moisture away from skin

Tapered collar

Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves

Longer sleeve length

Full length zipper with garage

Aerodynamic fabrics

Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket

UPF 30+


Women's Firma Jersey M item
Women's Firma Jersey M item
Women's Firma Jersey M
$100

Sleek pro fit

Breathable

Wicks moisture away from skin

Tapered collar

Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves

Longer sleeve length

Full length zipper with garage

Aerodynamic fabrics

Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket

UPF 30+


Women's Firma Jersey L item
Women's Firma Jersey L item
Women's Firma Jersey L
$100

Sleek pro fit

Breathable

Wicks moisture away from skin

Tapered collar

Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves

Longer sleeve length

Full length zipper with garage

Aerodynamic fabrics

Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket

UPF 30+


Women's Firma Jersey XL item
Women's Firma Jersey XL item
Women's Firma Jersey XL
$100

Sleek pro fit

Breathable

Wicks moisture away from skin

Tapered collar

Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves

Longer sleeve length

Full length zipper with garage

Aerodynamic fabrics

Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket

UPF 30+


Men's Firma Jersey XS item
Men's Firma Jersey XS item
Men's Firma Jersey XS
$100

Sleek pro fit

Breathable

Wicks moisture away from skin

Tapered collar

Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves

Longer sleeve length

Full length zipper with garage

Aerodynamic fabrics

Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket

UPF 30+


Men's Firma Jersey S item
Men's Firma Jersey S item
Men's Firma Jersey S
$100

Sleek pro fit

Breathable

Wicks moisture away from skin

Tapered collar

Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves

Longer sleeve length

Full length zipper with garage

Aerodynamic fabrics

Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket

UPF 30+


Men's Firma Jersey M item
Men's Firma Jersey M item
Men's Firma Jersey M
$100

Sleek pro fit

Breathable

Wicks moisture away from skin

Tapered collar

Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves

Longer sleeve length

Full length zipper with garage

Aerodynamic fabrics

Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket

UPF 30+


Men's Firma Jersey L item
Men's Firma Jersey L item
Men's Firma Jersey L
$100

Sleek pro fit

Breathable

Wicks moisture away from skin

Tapered collar

Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves

Longer sleeve length

Full length zipper with garage

Aerodynamic fabrics

Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket

UPF 30+


Men's Firma Jersey XL item
Men's Firma Jersey XL item
Men's Firma Jersey XL
$100

Sleek pro fit

Breathable

Wicks moisture away from skin

Tapered collar

Pro grip on hem and lightweight grip on sleeves

Longer sleeve length

Full length zipper with garage

Aerodynamic fabrics

Traditional 3 back pockets + bonus large mesh pocket

UPF 30+


Men's Firma Bibs XS item
Men's Firma Bibs XS item
Men's Firma Bibs XS
$125

Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.

Compressive with muscle support

Mesh upper

Compressive gripper on legs

Abrasion resistant fabric

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

9 1/2" or 11" inseam

Sizes XXS to 2X

Men's Firma Bibs S item
Men's Firma Bibs S item
Men's Firma Bibs S
$125

Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.

Compressive with muscle support

Mesh upper

Compressive gripper on legs

Abrasion resistant fabric

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

9 1/2" or 11" inseam

Sizes XXS to 2X

Men's Firma Bibs M item
Men's Firma Bibs M item
Men's Firma Bibs M
$125

Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.

Compressive with muscle support

Mesh upper

Compressive gripper on legs

Abrasion resistant fabric

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

9 1/2" or 11" inseam

Sizes XXS to 2X

Men's Firma Bibs L item
Men's Firma Bibs L item
Men's Firma Bibs L
$125

Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.

Compressive with muscle support

Mesh upper

Compressive gripper on legs

Abrasion resistant fabric

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

9 1/2" or 11" inseam

Sizes XXS to 2X

Men's Firma Bibs XL item
Men's Firma Bibs XL item
Men's Firma Bibs XL
$125

Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.

Compressive with muscle support

Mesh upper

Compressive gripper on legs

Abrasion resistant fabric

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

9 1/2" or 11" inseam

Sizes XXS to 2X

Women's Firma Bibs XS item
Women's Firma Bibs XS item
Women's Firma Bibs XS
$125

Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.

Womens specific fit

Compressive with muscle support

Mesh upper

Compressive gripper on legs

Abrasion resistant fabric

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

7" or 8.5" inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Women's Firma Bibs S item
Women's Firma Bibs S item
Women's Firma Bibs S
$125

Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.

Womens specific fit

Compressive with muscle support

Mesh upper

Compressive gripper on legs

Abrasion resistant fabric

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

7" or 8.5" inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Women's Firma Bibs M item
Women's Firma Bibs M item
Women's Firma Bibs M
$125

Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.

Womens specific fit

Compressive with muscle support

Mesh upper

Compressive gripper on legs

Abrasion resistant fabric

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

7" or 8.5" inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Women's Firma Bibs L item
Women's Firma Bibs L item
Women's Firma Bibs L
$125

Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.

Womens specific fit

Compressive with muscle support

Mesh upper

Compressive gripper on legs

Abrasion resistant fabric

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

7" or 8.5" inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Women's Firma Bibs XL item
Women's Firma Bibs XL item
Women's Firma Bibs XL
$125

Pro fit. Next to skin, compressive fit.

Womens specific fit

Compressive with muscle support

Mesh upper

Compressive gripper on legs

Abrasion resistant fabric

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

7" or 8.5" inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Women's Element Thermal Jersey XS item
Women's Element Thermal Jersey XS item
Women's Element Thermal Jersey XS
$100

Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Women's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling. 

Race fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Traditional collar

Full length zipper

Elastic gripper on hem

3 back pockets

Reflectivity

UPF 50+

Women's Element Thermal Jersey S item
Women's Element Thermal Jersey S item
Women's Element Thermal Jersey S
$100

Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Women's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling. 

Race fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Traditional collar

Full length zipper

Elastic gripper on hem

3 back pockets

Reflectivity

UPF 50+

Women's Element Thermal Jersey M item
Women's Element Thermal Jersey M item
Women's Element Thermal Jersey M
$100

Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Women's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling. 

Race fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Traditional collar

Full length zipper

Elastic gripper on hem

3 back pockets

Reflectivity

UPF 50+

Women's Element Thermal Jersey L item
Women's Element Thermal Jersey L item
Women's Element Thermal Jersey L
$100

Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Women's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling. 

Race fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Traditional collar

Full length zipper

Elastic gripper on hem

3 back pockets

Reflectivity

UPF 50+

Women's Element Thermal Jersey XL item
Women's Element Thermal Jersey XL item
Women's Element Thermal Jersey XL
$100

Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Women's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling. 

Race fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Traditional collar

Full length zipper

Elastic gripper on hem

3 back pockets

Reflectivity

UPF 50+

Men's Element Thermal Jersey XS item
Men's Element Thermal Jersey XS item
Men's Element Thermal Jersey XS
$100

Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Men's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling. 

Race fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Traditional collar

Full length zipper

Elastic gripper on hem

3 back pockets

Reflectivity

UPF 50+

Sizes XXS to 4XL

Men's Element Thermal Jersey S item
Men's Element Thermal Jersey S item
Men's Element Thermal Jersey S
$100

Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Men's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling. 

Race fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Traditional collar

Full length zipper

Elastic gripper on hem

3 back pockets

Reflectivity

UPF 50+

Sizes XXS to 4XL

Men's Element Thermal Jersey M item
Men's Element Thermal Jersey M item
Men's Element Thermal Jersey M
$100

Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Men's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling. 

Race fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Traditional collar

Full length zipper

Elastic gripper on hem

3 back pockets

Reflectivity

UPF 50+

Sizes XXS to 4XL

Men's Element Thermal Jersey L item
Men's Element Thermal Jersey L item
Men's Element Thermal Jersey L
$100

Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Men's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling. 

Race fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Traditional collar

Full length zipper

Elastic gripper on hem

3 back pockets

Reflectivity

UPF 50+

Sizes XXS to 4XL

Men's Element Thermal Jersey XL item
Men's Element Thermal Jersey XL item
Men's Element Thermal Jersey XL
$100

Stay warm and cozy on chilly bicycle rides with this Men's Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey. Our heavyweight winter cycling jersey features an insulated fabric and a soft brushed inner layer and is perfect for cold weather cycling. 

Race fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Traditional collar

Full length zipper

Elastic gripper on hem

3 back pockets

Reflectivity

UPF 50+

Sizes XXS to 4XL

Men's Signature Race Kit XS item
Men's Signature Race Kit XS item
Men's Signature Race Kit XS
$165

Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.

Sleek pro fit

Compressive with muscle support

Compressive gripper on arms and legs

no collar

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

Zipper for venting

3 back pockets

11” inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Men's Signature Race Kit S item
Men's Signature Race Kit S item
Men's Signature Race Kit S
$165

Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.

Sleek pro fit

Compressive with muscle support

Compressive gripper on arms and legs

no collar

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

Zipper for venting

3 back pockets

11” inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Men's Signature Race Kit M item
Men's Signature Race Kit M item
Men's Signature Race Kit M
$165

Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.

Sleek pro fit

Compressive with muscle support

Compressive gripper on arms and legs

no collar

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

Zipper for venting

3 back pockets

11” inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Men's Signature Race Kit L item
Men's Signature Race Kit L item
Men's Signature Race Kit L
$165

Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.

Sleek pro fit

Compressive with muscle support

Compressive gripper on arms and legs

no collar

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

Zipper for venting

3 back pockets

11” inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Men's Signature Race Kit XL item
Men's Signature Race Kit XL item
Men's Signature Race Kit XL
$165

Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.

Sleek pro fit

Compressive with muscle support

Compressive gripper on arms and legs

no collar

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

Zipper for venting

3 back pockets

11” inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Women's Signature Race Kit XS item
Women's Signature Race Kit XS item
Women's Signature Race Kit XS
$165

Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.

Sleek pro fit

Compressive with muscle support

Compressive gripper on arms and legs

no collar

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

Zipper for venting

3 back pockets

8” inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Women's Signature Race Kit S item
Women's Signature Race Kit S item
Women's Signature Race Kit S
$165

Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.

Sleek pro fit

Compressive with muscle support

Compressive gripper on arms and legs

no collar

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

Zipper for venting

3 back pockets

8” inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Women's Signature Race Kit M item
Women's Signature Race Kit M item
Women's Signature Race Kit M
$165

Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.

Sleek pro fit

Compressive with muscle support

Compressive gripper on arms and legs

no collar

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

Zipper for venting

3 back pockets

8” inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Women's Signature Race Kit L item
Women's Signature Race Kit L item
Women's Signature Race Kit L
$165

Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.

Sleek pro fit

Compressive with muscle support

Compressive gripper on arms and legs

no collar

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

Zipper for venting

3 back pockets

8” inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Women's Signature Race Kit XL item
Women's Signature Race Kit XL item
Women's Signature Race Kit XL
$165

Featuring top-of-the-line fabrics distinctive to the Signature collection, the Signature Classic Road Suit is aerodynamic and sleek. Offering the comfort of a skinsuit with the versatility of a jersey, this suit is the ultimate piece for training or racing.

Sleek pro fit

Compressive with muscle support

Compressive gripper on arms and legs

no collar

Signature chamois 6–8 hours

Zipper for venting

3 back pockets

8” inseam

Sizes XXS to 2XL

Speed Sock S item
Speed Sock S item
Speed Sock S
$21

Add style, save watts. Aero socks are an easy way to shave seconds off your PR, if that’s what you're going for. Our Unisex Speed Socks are constructed with engineered dimples in the cuff to detach airflow. 

Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size

Ergonomic fit

Aerodynamic fabrics

Wicks moisture away from skin

Fully customizable cuff

Laser cut

Integrated gripper

8" cuff height

Sizes S-XL (Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size)

Speed Sock M item
Speed Sock M item
Speed Sock M
$21

Add style, save watts. Aero socks are an easy way to shave seconds off your PR, if that’s what you're going for. Our Unisex Speed Socks are constructed with engineered dimples in the cuff to detach airflow. 

Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size

Ergonomic fit

Aerodynamic fabrics

Wicks moisture away from skin

Fully customizable cuff

Laser cut

Integrated gripper

8" cuff height

Sizes S-XL (Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size)

Speed Sock L item
Speed Sock L item
Speed Sock L
$21

Add style, save watts. Aero socks are an easy way to shave seconds off your PR, if that’s what you're going for. Our Unisex Speed Socks are constructed with engineered dimples in the cuff to detach airflow. 

Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size

Ergonomic fit

Aerodynamic fabrics

Wicks moisture away from skin

Fully customizable cuff

Laser cut

Integrated gripper

8" cuff height

Sizes S-XL (Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size)

Speed Sock XL item
Speed Sock XL item
Speed Sock XL
$21

Add style, save watts. Aero socks are an easy way to shave seconds off your PR, if that’s what you're going for. Our Unisex Speed Socks are constructed with engineered dimples in the cuff to detach airflow. 

Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size

Ergonomic fit

Aerodynamic fabrics

Wicks moisture away from skin

Fully customizable cuff

Laser cut

Integrated gripper

8" cuff height

Sizes S-XL (Medium is equivalent to men's size 8-10 shoe size)

Women's Pocket Shell Jacket XS item
Women's Pocket Shell Jacket XS item
Women's Pocket Shell Jacket XS
$105

The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.

Slim athletic fit

Lightweight

Water repellent

Blocks the wind

Tall storm collar

Zipper for venting

Reflectivity

Garment packs into internal pocket

Cold weather

Women's Pocket Shell Jacket S item
Women's Pocket Shell Jacket S item
Women's Pocket Shell Jacket S
$105

The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.

Slim athletic fit

Lightweight

Water repellent

Blocks the wind

Tall storm collar

Zipper for venting

Reflectivity

Garment packs into internal pocket

Cold weather

Women's Pocket Shell Jacket M item
Women's Pocket Shell Jacket M item
Women's Pocket Shell Jacket M
$105

The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.

Slim athletic fit

Lightweight

Water repellent

Blocks the wind

Tall storm collar

Zipper for venting

Reflectivity

Garment packs into internal pocket

Cold weather

Women's Pocket Shell Jacket L item
Women's Pocket Shell Jacket L item
Women's Pocket Shell Jacket L
$105

The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.

Slim athletic fit

Lightweight

Water repellent

Blocks the wind

Tall storm collar

Zipper for venting

Reflectivity

Garment packs into internal pocket

Cold weather

Women's Pocket Shell Jacket XL item
Women's Pocket Shell Jacket XL item
Women's Pocket Shell Jacket XL
$105

The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.

Slim athletic fit

Lightweight

Water repellent

Blocks the wind

Tall storm collar

Zipper for venting

Reflectivity

Garment packs into internal pocket

Cold weather

Men's Pocket Shell Jacket S item
Men's Pocket Shell Jacket S item
Men's Pocket Shell Jacket S
$105

The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.

Slim athletic fit

Lightweight

Water repellent

Blocks the wind

Tall storm collar

Zipper for venting

Reflectivity

Garment packs into internal pocket

Cold weather

Men's Pocket Shell Jacket M item
Men's Pocket Shell Jacket M item
Men's Pocket Shell Jacket M
$105

The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.

Slim athletic fit

Lightweight

Water repellent

Blocks the wind

Tall storm collar

Zipper for venting

Reflectivity

Garment packs into internal pocket

Cold weather

Men's Pocket Shell Jacket L item
Men's Pocket Shell Jacket L item
Men's Pocket Shell Jacket L
$105

The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.

Slim athletic fit

Lightweight

Water repellent

Blocks the wind

Tall storm collar

Zipper for venting

Reflectivity

Garment packs into internal pocket

Cold weather

Men's Pocket Shell Jacket XL item
Men's Pocket Shell Jacket XL item
Men's Pocket Shell Jacket XL
$105

The Element Pocket Shell is lightweight and easily transportable, with a self-zipper pocket so it packs within itself. It features an interior membrane that also allows it to block the wind and resist water.

Slim athletic fit

Lightweight

Water repellent

Blocks the wind

Tall storm collar

Zipper for venting

Reflectivity

Garment packs into internal pocket

Cold weather

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