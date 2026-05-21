St Agnes Father's Club's "LIVE" Auction Winners

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Starting bid
Eight (8) Tickets Notre Dame Football w/Luxury Townhouse Accommodations (no Miami game)
· Up to four nights/5Days New Construction Townhouse in South Bend
· Townhouse sleeps up to 11 guests: 3700 sq ft, 4 bedrooms,4 full bath, 6 beds over 3 levels (5-10 min walk to ND campus)
· 8 Premium tickets to your choice of any Home ND games (except Miami)
· Donated by Glorioso Family
· Contact Brandon Carmody 516-659-7086 for arrangements
Starting bid
· 4 Tickets in a UBS Spotlight Suite for an upcoming 2026-27 game - chosen upon the schedule’s release (no Rangers Game)
· The Spotlight Suites are your private cocktail club equipped with an upholstered lounge area and private mixologist. Transition from the club to the action in a matter of seconds as your seats are in the middle of it all.
· Donated by Dave Barnett at UBS Financial Services Inc
· Contact Jack Groarke 516-592-2180 for arrangements
Starting bid
· 4 Tickets in Section 11 Row 2 to see St. John’s and Villanova square off at Madison Square Garden during the 2026-26 NCAA Basketball Season
· Donated by John Sullivan
· Contact Michael Smyth (516) 996-1753 to arrange.
Starting bid
· Unaccompanied 4some must be played after Labor Day 2026
· Caddies’ payment is included
· Exclusive club regularly ranked in the top 25 in New York State
· Donated by Chris O’Hara
· Contact Jack Groarke at 516-592-2180 for arrangements
Starting bid
Dinner for Four at Tiro A Segno’s coupled w/access to the gun club at cellar of Restaurant
· Dinner for 4 at the exclusive Tiro A Segno Italian Restaurant
· Includes cost of dinner, bottle of wine, and access to the shooting range in the cellar of the club
· Donated by Steve Palladino
· Contact John Esslinger at 516-330-4042 for arrangements
Starting bid
· 2 Tickets to see Mets vs LA Dodgers any game of the series (July,24th,25th,26th)
· Seats located Section 118 Row 5 with access to Hyundai Club
· Hyundai Club includes all you can eat food and drink (excludes alcohol)
· VIP Parking Pass included
· Donated by Dr. Sal Palazzolo
· Contact Dr Sal at 516-316-7842 for tickets/parking pass
Starting bid
· 3some at the exclusive Laurel Links Country Club located on the North Fork of Long Island in Laurel, NY.
· It is known as a “modern links style” golf course
· Includes lunch
· Donated by Terence Gallagher
· Contact Terence Gallagher 516-448-5716 for arrangements
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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