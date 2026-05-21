St Agnes Father's Club's "LIVE" Auction Winners

Eight (8) Tickets Notre Dame Football w/Luxury Townhouse Accommodations (no Miami game)



· Up to four nights/5Days New Construction Townhouse in South Bend

· Townhouse sleeps up to 11 guests: 3700 sq ft, 4 bedrooms,4 full bath, 6 beds over 3 levels (5-10 min walk to ND campus)

· 8 Premium tickets to your choice of any Home ND games (except Miami)

· Donated by Glorioso Family

· Contact Brandon Carmody 516-659-7086 for arrangements