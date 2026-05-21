Hosted by

St Agnes Father's Club

About this event

St Agnes Father's Club's "LIVE" Auction Winners

Pick-up location

390 McDermott Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570, USA

Eight (8) Tickets Notre Dame Football w/Luxury Townhouse item
Eight (8) Tickets Notre Dame Football w/Luxury Townhouse
$1,000

Starting bid

Eight (8) Tickets Notre Dame Football w/Luxury Townhouse Accommodations (no Miami game)

·     Up to four nights/5Days New Construction Townhouse in South Bend

·     Townhouse sleeps up to 11 guests: 3700 sq ft, 4 bedrooms,4 full bath, 6 beds over 3 levels (5-10 min walk to ND campus)

·     8 Premium tickets to your choice of any Home ND games (except Miami)

·     Donated by Glorioso Family

·     Contact Brandon Carmody 516-659-7086 for arrangements

Four (4) New York Islanders Spotlight Suite Tickets at UBS item
Four (4) New York Islanders Spotlight Suite Tickets at UBS
$1,000

Starting bid

·     4 Tickets in a UBS Spotlight Suite for an upcoming 2026-27 game - chosen upon the schedule’s release (no Rangers Game)

·     The Spotlight Suites are your private cocktail club equipped with an upholstered lounge area and private mixologist. Transition from the club to the action in a matter of seconds as your seats are in the middle of it all.

·     Donated by Dave Barnett at UBS Financial Services Inc

·     Contact Jack Groarke 516-592-2180 for arrangements

Four (4) St. John’s – Villanova Tickets at MSG item
Four (4) St. John’s – Villanova Tickets at MSG
$500

Starting bid

·     4 Tickets in Section 11 Row 2 to see St. John’s and Villanova square off at Madison Square Garden during the 2026-26 NCAA Basketball Season

·     Donated by John Sullivan

·     Contact Michael Smyth (516) 996-1753 to arrange.

Westhampton Country Club Foursome item
Westhampton Country Club Foursome
$1,000

Starting bid

·     Unaccompanied 4some must be played after Labor Day 2026

·     Caddies’ payment is included

·     Exclusive club regularly ranked in the top 25 in New York State

·     Donated by Chris O’Hara

·     Contact Jack Groarke at 516-592-2180 for arrangements

Dinner for Four at Tiro A Segno’s w/Gun Club Experience item
Dinner for Four at Tiro A Segno’s w/Gun Club Experience
$500

Starting bid

Dinner for Four at Tiro A Segno’s coupled w/access to the gun club at cellar of Restaurant
·     Dinner for 4 at the exclusive Tiro A Segno Italian Restaurant

·     Includes cost of dinner, bottle of wine, and access to the shooting range in the cellar of the club

·     Donated by Steve Palladino

·     Contact John Esslinger at 516-330-4042 for arrangements

Two Mets vs LA Dodgers Game Tickets w/Hyundai Club Access item
Two Mets vs LA Dodgers Game Tickets w/Hyundai Club Access
$500

Starting bid

·     2 Tickets to see Mets vs LA Dodgers any game of the series (July,24th,25th,26th)

·     Seats located Section 118 Row 5 with access to Hyundai Club

·     Hyundai Club includes all you can eat food and drink (excludes alcohol)

·     VIP Parking Pass included

·     Donated by Dr. Sal Palazzolo

·     Contact Dr Sal at 516-316-7842 for tickets/parking pass

Laurel Links Country Club 3some item
Laurel Links Country Club 3some
$500

Starting bid

·     3some at the exclusive Laurel Links Country Club located on the North Fork of Long Island in Laurel, NY.

·     It is known as a “modern links style” golf course

·     Includes lunch

·     Donated by Terence Gallagher  

·     Contact Terence Gallagher 516-448-5716 for arrangements

2 Tickets 26' NYCFC Delta Suite Yankee/Citi w/Signed Jersey item
2 Tickets 26' NYCFC Delta Suite Yankee/Citi w/Signed Jersey
$500

Starting bid

  • Two (2) Tickets to NYCFC in the Delta Suite at either Yankee Stadium or Citi Field (good for 2026 season and cannot be used for LAFC or Red Bulls NY)
  • Signed NYCFC Team Jersey by the whole team
  • 2 bottles of Special Edition World Cup Tequila's- Don Julio 1942 World Cup Edition and SCORE Tequila Reposada Ceramic World Cup Soccer Ball
  • Donated by Turner Construction - Hugo Gray
  • Contact Brandon Carmody - 516-659-7086
  • Tequila Donated by Scuderi Family
  • Contact Sean 516-652-1398
Four (4) Tickets to NY Yankees vs White Sox 6/16 item
Four (4) Tickets to NY Yankees vs White Sox 6/16
$500

Starting bid

  • Four (4) Tickets Yankees vs White Sox Tuesday June 16th 7pm
  • Section 119 seats 10-13 (right behind home plate)
  • Donated by Michael Rabus cell 646-536-5748
Two (2) Tickets to NY Yankees vs Blue Jays 8/22 item
Two (2) Tickets to NY Yankees vs Blue Jays 8/22
$250

Starting bid

  • Two (2) Tickets Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Saturday August 22 at 1:35pm
  • Section 119 seats 12,13 (right behind home plate)
  • Donated by Michael Rabus cell 646-536-5748
Hempstead Country Club 3some w/Lunch Dr Sal item
Hempstead Country Club 3some w/Lunch Dr Sal
$500

Starting bid

  • 3some at Hempstead Country Club with our big SAFC supporter Dr. Sal
  • includes lunch
  • Contact Dr Sal at 516-316-7842
Hempstead Country Club 3some w/Lunch Bob Clifford item
Hempstead Country Club 3some w/Lunch Bob Clifford
$500

Starting bid

  • 3some at Hempstead Country Club with SAFC Dad Bobby Clifford
  • includes lunch
  • Contact Bobby at 315-481-5638

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