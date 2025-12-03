Hosted by

St Agnes School

About this event

St. Agnes School Classic 2026

909 E Lewis St

Vermillion, SD 57069, USA

General admission
$75

This ticket will get you into the event with full access to appetizers, a delicious prime rib or grilled chicken dinner, dessert and a late-night snack. There will be a free will donation bar.

Seating: You will pick a seat at the available tables upon arrival or be assigned a seat if we sell-out.


Ticket prices will increase after January 18, 2026.

Table- 6 Top
$485
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This ticket will get you into the event with full access to appetizers, a delicious prime rib or grilled chicken dinner, dessert and a late-night snack. There will be a free will donation bar.

Seating: This reservation includes 6 tickets and a reserved 6-top table.


Ticket prices will increase after January 18, 2026.

Table - 8 Top
$645
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket will get you into the event with full access to appetizers, a delicious prime rib or grilled chicken dinner, dessert and a late-night snack. There will be a free will donation bar.

Seating: This reservation includes 8 tickets and a reserved 8-top table.


Ticket prices will increase after January 18, 2026.

Table- 12 Top
$970
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

This ticket will get you into the event with full access to appetizers, a delicious prime rib or grilled chicken dinner, dessert and a late-night snack. There will be a free will donation bar.

Seating: This reservation includes 12 tickets and a reserved 12-top table.


Ticket prices will increase after January 18, 2026.

Bottle of Red Wine (Cabernet or Pinot Noir)
$25

Pre-purchase a bottle of red wine for your table.

Bottle of White Wine (Sauvignon Blanc or Moscato)
$25

Pre-purchase a bottle of white wine for your table.

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