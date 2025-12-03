St. Agnes School Classic 2026

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About this event
This ticket will get you into the event with full access to appetizers, a delicious prime rib or grilled chicken dinner, dessert and a late-night snack. There will be a free will donation bar.
Seating: You will pick a seat at the available tables upon arrival or be assigned a seat if we sell-out.
Ticket prices will increase after January 18, 2026.
This ticket will get you into the event with full access to appetizers, a delicious prime rib or grilled chicken dinner, dessert and a late-night snack. There will be a free will donation bar.
Seating: This reservation includes 6 tickets and a reserved 6-top table.
Ticket prices will increase after January 18, 2026.
This ticket will get you into the event with full access to appetizers, a delicious prime rib or grilled chicken dinner, dessert and a late-night snack. There will be a free will donation bar.
Seating: This reservation includes 8 tickets and a reserved 8-top table.
Ticket prices will increase after January 18, 2026.
This ticket will get you into the event with full access to appetizers, a delicious prime rib or grilled chicken dinner, dessert and a late-night snack. There will be a free will donation bar.
Seating: This reservation includes 12 tickets and a reserved 12-top table.
Ticket prices will increase after January 18, 2026.
Pre-purchase a bottle of red wine for your table.
Pre-purchase a bottle of white wine for your table.
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