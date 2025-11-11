St Albans Rotary Club Charity Foundation Inc

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St Albans Rotary Club Charity Foundation Inc

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St Albans Rotary Club & Highgate Elementary School Plant Sale

Patriot Blueberry Plant - SOLD OUT item
Patriot Blueberry Plant - SOLD OUT item
Patriot Blueberry Plant - SOLD OUT
$20

This is a 1-gallon 2 year old plant is highly productive and produces large firm berries. This Patriot plant was University of Maine released, is across between a high and low bush,

maturing to five feet tall. It is more

winter hardy and has consistent

yields.

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Polaris Blueberry - 2 Years Old item
Polaris Blueberry - 2 Years Old item
Polaris Blueberry - 2 Years Old
$20

Polaris is a COLD HARDY

HALF HIGH VARIETY. These varieties were bred to be cold-hardy, low-stature (“half-high”), high quality, with large fruit.

The buds are cold tolerant and their low-stature allows them to be protected by the snow. Spread: 30-60 inches




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NorthBlue Blueberry Plant - 2 Years Old item
NorthBlue Blueberry Plant - 2 Years Old item
NorthBlue Blueberry Plant - 2 Years Old
$20

Northblue’s large, dark blue, firm

berries have a good, fresh flavor. Its

compact habit makes it a great option

for zone 3 gardens. Berries ripen mid-

season and the foliage turns a

combination of yellow, orange and

red in fall. Height: 24-36 inches;

Spread: 30-40 inches

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Duke Blueberry Plant - 2 Years Old item
Duke Blueberry Plant - 2 Years Old item
Duke Blueberry Plant - 2 Years Old
$20

The 'Duke' blueberry is a popular, early-season Northern Highbush variety, known for large, firm, light-blue berries and adaptability, thriving in full sun and well-drained, acidic soil (pH 4.5-5.5), growing 4-6 ft tall, needing space (4-6 ft apart) and chill hours (800-1200), offering high yields, good winter hardiness, and requiring minimal pest issues but bird protection.

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Elderberry Plant 1 gallon Pot item
Elderberry Plant 1 gallon Pot item
Elderberry Plant 1 gallon Pot
$15

An elderberry in a 1-gallon pot is a great start for a young, fast-growing shrub, perfect for edible landscapes or wildlife gardens, offering berries and attracting pollinators,

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Joan J Raspberry Plant - thornless - Bare Root item
Joan J Raspberry Plant - thornless - Bare Root item
Joan J Raspberry Plant - thornless - Bare Root
$15

High-yielding and thornless, Joan J has performed consistently well for growers of all sizes. The fruit is large, dark red with superior flavor.

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Donation to Highgate Elementary School
$5
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Add a donation for St Albans Rotary Club Charity Foundation Inc

$

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