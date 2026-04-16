Hosted by

St. Ambrose Church and School, Godfrey, IL

About this event

St. Ambrose Golf Tournament - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

822 W Homer M Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035, USA

Nautilus Fitness Center Membership item
Nautilus Fitness Center Membership
$20

Starting bid

gift certificate for 3 month membership to Nautilus Fitness Center (Alton IL)


Donated by: Nautilus Fitness Center

Iron House CrossFit item
Iron House CrossFit
$20

Starting bid

Iron House Crossfit (Godfrey, IL) gift certificate

for 4 one-on-one sessions & 1 month unlimited CrossFit classes.


Donated by: Iron House CrossFit

Ororo Classic Heated Vest item
Ororo Classic Heated Vest
$20

Starting bid

Ororo Women's 4-Zone Classic Heated Vest, red, size S (value $180). Includes mini 5K battery + charging cable and battery charger (value $90), and storage bag.


Donated by: Ororo

Marquette High School Event Passes Bundle item
Marquette High School Event Passes Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • 2 Marquette Catholic High School Event Passes (2026-2027)
  • MCHS Golf 1/4 zip pullover (size L)
  • 2 MCHS golf towels
  • Explorers golf tees

Donated by: Marquette Catholic High School (Alton, IL)

Alton High School Sports Passes Bundle item
Alton High School Sports Passes Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • 2 Alton High School Redbird Athletics All Sports Adult tickets (2026-2027)
  • AHS Redbird hoodie (size M)
  • Redbird hat
  • Redbird can coozie
  • decal
  • drawstring bag

Donated by: Alton High School

St. Ambrose Spiritwear Golf Edition item
St. Ambrose Spiritwear Golf Edition
$20

Starting bid

  • $50 gift card
  • Women's Medium Quarter-zip (with golf logo)
  • Unisex Medium Quarter-zip (with golf logo)
  • Men's 2XL Polo (with golf logo)
  • Unisex Large T-Shirt (with golf logo)
  • Unisex X-Large T-Shirt (wth golf logo)

Donated by: Mel Bechtold

StL Cardinals Tickets Bundle item
StL Cardinals Tickets Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • Voucher for 2 tickets to St. Louis Cardinals home game (2026 season),
  • wooden lit StL logo decor

Donated by: St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis BlackHawks Tickets item
St. Louis BlackHawks Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Certificate for 8 tickets to St. Louis Battlehawks (2026 season).


Donated by: St. Louis Battlehawks

St. Louis Blues Gift Package item
St. Louis Blues Gift Package item
St. Louis Blues Gift Package
$20

Starting bid

  • Autographed Puck by Pius Suter #22 Current St. Louis Blue (authentication certificate included)
  • Autographed Photo by Cam Janssen #55 from St. Louis Blues seasons 2007-2011 
  • St. Louis Blues Dad Fit Hat (TM)
  • St. Louis Blue Fanatics Golf Polo shirt - Men's Large

Donated by:

St. Louis Blues

Dicks Sporting Goods

Illinois Recovery Center

Nike Sunglasses item
Nike Sunglasses
$20

Starting bid

polarized lenses; black frame, unisex. Includes case.


Donated by: Melissa Kiel

Kate Spade Sunglasses item
Kate Spade Sunglasses
$20

Starting bid

womens. Includes case and cloth.


Donated by Melissa Kiel

Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Clutch item
Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Clutch
$20

Starting bid

Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Clutch, black patent.


Donated by: Sharon Jourdain

NCG Movie Theater Passes Bundle item
NCG Movie Theater Passes Bundle item
NCG Movie Theater Passes Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • 4 movie theater passes to NCG (Alton, IL)
  • popcorn bucket, 2 popcorn containers, popcorn, 4 boxes candy


Donated by:

NCG

St. Ambrose Golf Tournament Committee

Shivers Frozen Custard Gift Certificate Bundle item
Shivers Frozen Custard Gift Certificate Bundle item
Shivers Frozen Custard Gift Certificate Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • $100 gift certificate to Shivers Frozen Custard (Godfrey, IL)
  • ice cream cones, hard shell, caramel, sprinkles
  • dishes/spoons, scoop and spoon rest


Donated by:

Shivers

St Ambrose Golf Tournament Committee

Ice Skating Party Package + Cookie Cake item
Ice Skating Party Package + Cookie Cake item
Ice Skating Party Package + Cookie Cake item
Ice Skating Party Package + Cookie Cake
$50

Starting bid

  • Ice Skating Party at the Loading Dock Ice Rink (Grafton, IL): includes a private heated party tent for 2 hours, 15 all day skate passes and skate rental, pizza + soda + s'mores (value $350, valid during 2026-27 season).
  • The Cookie Factory gift certificate for a 15" cookie cake.


Donated by:

The Loading Dock

The Cookie Factory Bakery & Cafe

Atomic Pinball Arcade Gift Cards Bundle item
Atomic Pinball Arcade Gift Cards Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • Three $20 (total $60) Atomic Pinball Arcade (Alton, IL) gift cards
  • zip front hoodie (size XL)
  • t-shirt (size L)
  • hat


Donated by: Atomic Pinball Arcade

Fast Eddie's Chicken Gift Certificates Bundle item
Fast Eddie's Chicken Gift Certificates Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • Two $25 (total $50) Fast Eddie's Chicken (Alton, IL) gift certificates
  • hoodie (size XL)
  • t-shirt (size XL)


Donated by: Fast Eddie's Chicken

The Woodlands Round of Golf + Hybrid Club Bundle item
The Woodlands Round of Golf + Hybrid Club Bundle item
The Woodlands Round of Golf + Hybrid Club Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • Foursome 18-hole rounds of golf at The Woodlands course
  • TaylorMade SIM2 Max Rescue Hybrid golf club (vaue $180)


Donated by:

The Woodlands Golf Club

Laura Heffington

Spencer T. Olin Round of Golf + Snap-On Golf Items Bundle item
Spencer T. Olin Round of Golf + Snap-On Golf Items Bundle item
Spencer T. Olin Round of Golf + Snap-On Golf Items Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • Four 18-hole rounds of golf at Spencer T Olin Golf Course (Alton, IL), with no cart fee required (value $240)
  • Snap-On golf items: balls, tees, towel

Donated by:

Spencer T. Olin Golf Course

Snap-On

* Taste of Godfrey * Gift Cards Bundle item
* Taste of Godfrey * Gift Cards Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • $25 Bakers & Hale
  • $30 Lucianna's Bistro and Patisserie
  • $25 Clifton Countryside Inn

Donated by:

Bakers & Hale

Luciano's

Clifton Country Inn & Bake Shop


* Taste of Alton * Gift Cards Bundle item
* Taste of Alton * Gift Cards Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • $25 gift certificate to Bluff City Grill
  • $25 gift card to Brown Bag Bistro
  • $25 to Decaro's


Donated by:

Bluff City Grill

Brown Bag Bistro

Decaro's

* Let's Do Lunch * Gift Cards Bundle item
* Let's Do Lunch * Gift Cards Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • $50 gift card to Sammi's Sandwiches (Alton, IL)
  • $30 gift card to Taqueria Maya (Alton, IL)

Donated by:

Sammi's Sandwiches

Taqueria Maya

Sweet Lil Treat Bakery basket item
Sweet Lil Treat Bakery basket
$20

Starting bid

  • $30 gift certificate
  • 4 full-size Cookies
  • 2 Starbucks coffee beverages

Donated by: Allison Tucker - Sweet Lil Treat Bakery

Wine Tasting #1 item
Wine Tasting #1 item
Wine Tasting #1
$50

Starting bid

  • WINE TASTING WITH PRP WINE INTERNATIONAL
  • Want to experience Napa Valley, Tuscany, or Bordeaux from the comfort of your own home? Then this item is for you. Win the experience to sample 8 fabulous wines for 12 guests. The experts will educate you on the wines as well as suggest some food pairings. A great option for both the amateur or expert wine drinkers.

Donated by: PRP Wine International

Wine Tasting #2 item
Wine Tasting #2 item
Wine Tasting #2
$50

Starting bid

  • WINE TASTING WITH PRP WINE INTERNATIONAL
  • Want to experience Napa Valley, Tuscany, or Bordeaux from the comfort of your own home? Then this item is for you. Win the experience to sample 8 fabulous wines for 12 guests. The experts will educate you on the wines as well as suggest some food pairings. A great option for both the amateur or expert wine drinkers.

Donated by: PRP Wine International

* Party on the Patio * Bundle item
* Party on the Patio * Bundle item
* Party on the Patio * Bundle item
* Party on the Patio * Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • 'On The Rocks' ROLLING PATIO COOLER
  • 2 large, handled TUMBLERS with straws
  • 2 cases (48 cans) of canned COCKTAILS (variety of On The Rocks & 196 vodka seltzers)


Donated by: Beam Suntory

* Par-Tee Time * Bundle item
* Par-Tee Time * Bundle item
* Par-Tee Time * Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • $100 Schnucks gift card
  • golf themed chip & dip set
  • 6 dip mixes
  • golf themed party platter
  • multicolor cups

Donated by:

Schnucks (O'Fallon)

St. Ambrose Golf Tournament Committee

Tool Bundle item
Tool Bundle
$50

Starting bid

  • DeWalt DCF840 1/4 " (6.35 mm) Brushless Impact Driver Drill
  • DeWalt DCD793 1/2" (13mm) Brushless Drill/Driver
  • 2 Belt Hooks
  • 2 20v Max Batteries
  • Charger
  • Contractor Bag
  • $50 BP Gift Card

Donated By:

Lowes

Eppels BP

22" WEBER Charcoal Grill item
22" WEBER Charcoal Grill item
22" WEBER Charcoal Grill
$20

Starting bid

22" WEBER Charcoal Grill


Donated by: Joel Gott / Trinchero Wines

10lbs Ground Beef from Hanold Livestock item
10lbs Ground Beef from Hanold Livestock
$20

Starting bid

  • 10 pounds ground beef
  • Seasonings
  • Utensils and paper plates


Donated by: Jeremy and Kristin Hanold

Heintz and Bankhead Orthodontics Treatment Basket item
Heintz and Bankhead Orthodontics Treatment Basket
$50

Starting bid

  • $1000 off any new full treatment @Heintz and Bankhead Orthodonticts!!
  • Sonicare electric toothbrush, Heintz Bankhead branded tumbler, Crest Pro-Health toothpaste, mouthwash & Kids' toothpaste, and other misc items.


Donated by: Heintz and Bankhead Orthodontics

Chapel & Keller Dentistry item
Chapel & Keller Dentistry
$20

Starting bid

  • Oral B Genius X electric toothbrush with AI coaching
  • Oral B Pro 3000 electric toothbrush
  • Crest Gum Detox toothpaste, Glide oral picks and other misc items.


Donated by: Chapel & Keller Dentistry

Wine & Dine Bundle #1 item
Wine & Dine Bundle #1 item
Wine & Dine Bundle #1
$20

Starting bid

  • two $50 (total $100) gift certificates to Tony's Restaurant (Alton, IL)
  • bottle Josh Reserve Pinot Noir
  • bottle Raeburn Chardonnay


Donated by:

Tony's

Southern Glazers of Illinois

Wine & Dine Bundle #2 item
Wine & Dine Bundle #2 item
Wine & Dine Bundle #2
$20

Starting bid

  • three $25 gift certificates (total $75) to Gentlin's Restaurant (Alton, IL)
  • bottle Wente Cabernet Sauvignon
  • bottle Wente Chardonnay


Donated by:

Gentlin's

Southern Glazers of Illinois

Brush Salon + Spa Bundle item
Brush Salon + Spa Bundle item
Brush Salon + Spa Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • Hydra Facial gift card (Hannah Combs)
  • gift certificate Longevity Aesthetics (Ashley Brinson,) $100
  • Ouai hair products: treatment masque, detox shampoo, thickening spray, leave in conditioner, oil (Liz Campbell)

Donated by:

Brush Salon & Spa (Godfrey, IL)

Hannah Combs @Brush

Ashley Brinson @Brush

Liz Campbell @Brush


NuSkin LumiSpa item
NuSkin LumiSpa
$20

Starting bid

  • LumiSpa device
  • Cleanser, and Cleansing Pads

Donated by: Sierra Lord

Final Touch Salon and Boutique Bundle item
Final Touch Salon and Boutique Bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • gift certificate for $50 and 2 hair tinsel from Final Touch (Godfrey, IL)


Donated by:

Tabitha Fuchs / Final Touch Salon & Boutique


* Cozy & Cuddly * Basket item
* Cozy & Cuddly * Basket
$10

Starting bid

  • $25 gift card to Meg's Cheesecakes
  • $20 Gift Certificate to Lonnie's Nail Spa
  • soft gray snowflakes blanket
  • Bath & Body Works Snowflakes & Cashmere candle
  • soaking bath salts (Dr Teal's)


Donated by:

Meg's Cheesecakes

Lonnie's Nail Spa

Katie Krueger

Janet Schleeper

Nursery Animals Bundle item
Nursery Animals Bundle
$10

Starting bid

  • set of 3 handmade framed nursery needlepoint
  • stuffed turtle snuggle plush


Donated by:

Sharon Jourdain

St. Ambrose Golf Tournament Committee

'Frosted' treats + pink piggies bundle item
'Frosted' treats + pink piggies bundle
$20

Starting bid

  • gift certificate to 'Frosted by Emily Sutton' for 8" cake or 24 cupcakes
  • piggybank counting toy
  • plush pig toy

Donated by:

Emily Sutton

Janet Schleeper

St. Ambrose Golf Tournament Committee

Pampering Mom Bundle item
Pampering Mom Bundle
$10

Starting bid

  • MAMA necklace (Mint & Lily)
  • floral journal
  • bottle wine (Grafton Winery watermelon strawberry)
  • hair mask (Monday)
  • body wash (Monday)
  • hair turbans (Bliss)


Donated by:

Melissa Kiel

St. Ambrose Golf Tournament Committee

Car Detailing + Gas bundle #1 item
Car Detailing + Gas bundle #1
$50

Starting bid

  • $100 PJ 's Detailing gift certificate
  • $50 Casey's Gas Card

Donated By:

PJ's Detailing

Casey's

Car Detailing + Gas bundle #2 item
Car Detailing + Gas bundle #2
$50

Starting bid

  • $200 PJ's Detailing Gift Certificate
  • $50 Casey's Gas Card

Donated By:

PJ's Detailing

Casey's

Window Tint + Car-Care + Gas card Package item
Window Tint + Car-Care + Gas card Package item
Window Tint + Car-Care + Gas card Package
$50

Starting bid

  • gift certificate for Front Window Tint
  • $50 gas card (BP)
  • care care supplies:
    • microfiber towel
    • cleaning wipes
    • Rain-X
    • Armor All
    • glass cleaner
    • sponge
    • air freshener

Donated by:

Mobile Accessories

Eppels BP

O'Reilly Auto Parts

Front Row Seats to St. Ambrose Pre-K 2026 Graduation item
Front Row Seats to St. Ambrose Pre-K 2026 Graduation
$10

Starting bid

Reserved front row seats to St. Ambrose School 2026 PreSchool graduation ceremony.


Donated by: St. Ambrose School

Front Row Seats to St. Ambrose Kindergarten 2026 Graduation item
Front Row Seats to St. Ambrose Kindergarten 2026 Graduation
$10

Starting bid

Reserved front row seats to St. Ambrose School 2026 Kindergarten graduation ceremony.


Donated by: St. Ambrose School

Front Row Seats to St. Ambrose 8th Grade 2026 Graduation item
Front Row Seats to St. Ambrose 8th Grade 2026 Graduation
$10

Starting bid

Reserved front row seats to St. Ambrose School 2026 8th Grade graduation ceremony.


Donated by: St. Ambrose School

Principal for a Day item
Principal for a Day
$10

Starting bid

One lucky St. Ambrose School student is Principal for a Day (2025-2026 school year).


Donated by: St. Ambrose School / Principal Mr. Baird

Fine Arts Teacher for a Day item
Fine Arts Teacher for a Day
$10

Starting bid

One lucky St. Ambrose School student gets to be Fine Arts Teacher for a Day (2025-2026 school year).


Donated by: St. Ambrose School / Mrs. Preston

Fitness Teacher for a Day item
Fitness Teacher for a Day
$10

Starting bid

One lucky St. Ambrose School student gets to be Fitness Teacher for a Day (2025-2026 school year).


Donated by: St. Ambrose School / Mrs. Hamburg

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