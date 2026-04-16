St. Ambrose Golf Tournament - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
gift certificate for 3 month membership to Nautilus Fitness Center (Alton IL)
Donated by: Nautilus Fitness Center
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Iron House Crossfit (Godfrey, IL) gift certificate
for 4 one-on-one sessions & 1 month unlimited CrossFit classes.
Donated by: Iron House CrossFit
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Ororo Women's 4-Zone Classic Heated Vest, red, size S (value $180). Includes mini 5K battery + charging cable and battery charger (value $90), and storage bag.
Donated by: Ororo
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Donated by: Marquette Catholic High School (Alton, IL)
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Donated by: Alton High School
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Donated by: Mel Bechtold
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Donated by: St. Louis Cardinals
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Certificate for 8 tickets to St. Louis Battlehawks (2026 season).
Donated by: St. Louis Battlehawks
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Donated by:
St. Louis Blues
Dicks Sporting Goods
Illinois Recovery Center
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polarized lenses; black frame, unisex. Includes case.
Donated by: Melissa Kiel
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womens. Includes case and cloth.
Donated by Melissa Kiel
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Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Clutch, black patent.
Donated by: Sharon Jourdain
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Donated by:
NCG
St. Ambrose Golf Tournament Committee
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Donated by:
Shivers
St Ambrose Golf Tournament Committee
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Donated by:
The Loading Dock
The Cookie Factory Bakery & Cafe
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Donated by: Atomic Pinball Arcade
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Donated by: Fast Eddie's Chicken
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Donated by:
The Woodlands Golf Club
Laura Heffington
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Donated by:
Spencer T. Olin Golf Course
Snap-On
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Donated by:
Bakers & Hale
Luciano's
Clifton Country Inn & Bake Shop
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Donated by:
Bluff City Grill
Brown Bag Bistro
Decaro's
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Donated by:
Sammi's Sandwiches
Taqueria Maya
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Donated by: Allison Tucker - Sweet Lil Treat Bakery
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Donated by: PRP Wine International
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Donated by: PRP Wine International
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Donated by: Beam Suntory
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Donated by:
Schnucks (O'Fallon)
St. Ambrose Golf Tournament Committee
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Donated By:
Lowes
Eppels BP
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22" WEBER Charcoal Grill
Donated by: Joel Gott / Trinchero Wines
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Donated by: Jeremy and Kristin Hanold
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Donated by: Heintz and Bankhead Orthodontics
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Donated by: Chapel & Keller Dentistry
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Donated by:
Tony's
Southern Glazers of Illinois
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Donated by:
Gentlin's
Southern Glazers of Illinois
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Donated by:
Brush Salon & Spa (Godfrey, IL)
Hannah Combs @Brush
Ashley Brinson @Brush
Liz Campbell @Brush
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Donated by: Sierra Lord
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Donated by:
Tabitha Fuchs / Final Touch Salon & Boutique
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Donated by:
Meg's Cheesecakes
Lonnie's Nail Spa
Katie Krueger
Janet Schleeper
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Donated by:
Sharon Jourdain
St. Ambrose Golf Tournament Committee
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Donated by:
Emily Sutton
Janet Schleeper
St. Ambrose Golf Tournament Committee
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Donated by:
Melissa Kiel
St. Ambrose Golf Tournament Committee
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Donated By:
PJ's Detailing
Casey's
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Donated By:
PJ's Detailing
Casey's
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Donated by:
Mobile Accessories
Eppels BP
O'Reilly Auto Parts
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Reserved front row seats to St. Ambrose School 2026 PreSchool graduation ceremony.
Donated by: St. Ambrose School
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Reserved front row seats to St. Ambrose School 2026 Kindergarten graduation ceremony.
Donated by: St. Ambrose School
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Reserved front row seats to St. Ambrose School 2026 8th Grade graduation ceremony.
Donated by: St. Ambrose School
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One lucky St. Ambrose School student is Principal for a Day (2025-2026 school year).
Donated by: St. Ambrose School / Principal Mr. Baird
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One lucky St. Ambrose School student gets to be Fine Arts Teacher for a Day (2025-2026 school year).
Donated by: St. Ambrose School / Mrs. Preston
Starting bid
One lucky St. Ambrose School student gets to be Fitness Teacher for a Day (2025-2026 school year).
Donated by: St. Ambrose School / Mrs. Hamburg
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