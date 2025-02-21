St. Ambrose of Godfrey, IL Golf Tournament Silent Auction

The contents of this bundle include:
1 $50 Lowe’s Gift Card,
1 Garden Gift Set, and
1 potted Gerber Daisy
T & R Auto Detailing Gift Certificate
$20
Starting bid
1 complete Auto detailing
Marquette Catholic High School ‘25-‘26 Season Passes
$20
Starting bid
2 Season Passes for all MCHS events during the ‘25-’26 school year
Indoor Practice Putting Green
$10
Starting bid
This heavy duty, portable practice putting green will help improve your short game. It measures 118.5” by 39.5”. There are 3 holes cut and each hole can be plugged for customizable play. Bid on this item to practice year round.
Liquid Light Pickle Ball Bundle
$20
Starting bid
The contents of this bundle include:
1 Pickle Ball bag,
2 Pickle Ball Rackets,
2 Pickle Ball balls,
2 Liquid Light Travel Wine Tumblers, and
2 Bottles of Liquid Light wine
Men’s Nike Sunglasses
$20
Starting bid
These sunglasses come with a case, some lens cleaner and a microfiber cloth.
Retail price $165.00
Women’s Gucci Sunglasses
$20
Starting bid
These are authentic Gucci sunglasses. They come with a case and microfiber cloth for cleaning.
Retail price $200
Ground Beef Basket
$20
Starting bid
The contents of this basket include:
20# of Farm Raise Ground Beef in 1# packages,
2 Meehan’s All Purpose Ribeye Seasoning,
2 bottles of Andria’s Steak Sauce,
1 Kinder’s Carmalized Onion Butter Seasoning, and
1 Kinder’s Butcher’s Burger Blend Seasoning
On The Rocks Fire Pit Bundle
$20
Starting bid
The contents of this bundle include:
1 Fire Pit,
2 On the Rocks Travel Tumblers,
2 On the Rocks Old Fashioned 750mL,
1 4pk On the Rocks Cucumber Lemongrass Mule Cocktail, and
1 4pk On the Rocks Mango & Mint Mojito Cocktail
Woodbridge Tailgating Cooler Bundle
$20
Starting bid
This heavy duty, full-size cooler is ready for any tailgating event you throw at it. Comfort handles to carry it with ease. Bottle openers on the closures. The contents of this bundle include:
2 Woodbridge Pickle Ball Rackets,
2 Pickle Ball balls,
1 mesh bag for Pickle Ball items, and
1 Woodbridge Tailgating Cooler
Gin & Juice Rolling Cooler Bundle
$50
Starting bid
The contents of this bundle include:
2 Trucker Hats,
1 Larger T-Shirt,
1 Large Tank Top,
1 Large Polo,
6 Slim can Koozies,
2 pairs Sunglasses,
1 Beach Ball,
1 Innertube,
1 Gin & Juice Cocktail variety pack, and
1 Rolling Cooler bin
Callaway Chev Stand Golf Bag
$20
Starting bid
This bag is your sleek and versatile companion on the course. This midsized stand bag has a 4-way top to ensure your clubs are organized, while the 6 pockets offer ample storage space. Offers an accessory loop and glove patch. This bag is branded with Maestro Debol Tequila embroidered on the front.
Retail price $200
Gift Card Basket
$50
Starting bid
The contents of this basket include:
1 3-month Gorilla tier pass to Gorilla Express Car Wash,
1 Meg's Cheesecakes gift card worth $60,
1 Scooter's gift card worth $40,
1 Brown Bag Bistro gift card worth $50,
1 Smoothie King gift card worth $50, and
1 Gentlin's gift card worth $50
1 Month Membership to Iron House CrossFit
$20
Starting bid
4 one-on-one onboarding sessions and 1 month of unlimited classes at Iron House CrossFit gym. $255 value.
Bruce Bolt Father/Son Basket
$100
Starting bid
The contents of this basket include:
1 pair Batting Gloves: size Youth Large*,
1 set left hand Golf Gloves: size adult XL*,
1 Dozen Golf Balls,
2 adjustable hats,
1 size Large men’s shirt,
1 size Youth Large shirt,
Glove Balm,
3 Youth Rubber bracelets,
1 Sticker pack, and
1 Igloo Cooler.
$500 value.
*gloves can be swapped for another size. Contact info inside basket
Heintz & Bankhead Orthodontics Basket
$100
Starting bid
The contents of this basket include:
1 voucher for $1,000 off any new full treatment,
Various Dental Care products including mouthwash, toothpaste for adults and children, etc.,
Bankhead branded Coffee Travel Tumbler, and
1 Oral B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush
Brazilian Flame Rotisserie Gas Grill
$100
Starting bid
This is the ULTIMATE outdoor gas rotisserie grill designed for precision, convenience and superior results. Key features include:
1. Internal Light - grill day or night
2. Wind Lateral Protection
3. Enhanced Skewer Quality
4. Full Digital Timer
5. Time & Temperature Control
6. Power Bank Connection - portable and flexible grilling options
7. Removable upper Tray with Glass Lid
8. Independent Burners
9. Set it & Forget it
10. Safe Grilling Features
11. Automatic Ignition
12. Silent Operation
The Grill up for auction is Red. Retail price is $800
