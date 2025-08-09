Belize Auction 2025

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Hit a home run with this ultimate Texas Rangers fan package! Enjoy two tickets to any home game, a bottle of Texas Rangers Gold Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, a cozy Rangers blanket, a classic ball cap, and of course, peanuts and Cracker Jack to complete the ballpark experience. It's everything you need for a perfect day at the game—just bring your team spirit!
-Donated by Scott & Julie Anderson
Value: $200
Starting bid
This certificate unlocks a complete, professional estate planning package for one—everything you need to protect your future and make your wishes known. It includes a personalized will, durable and health care powers of attorney, and an advance medical directive. Redeemable through Sydney L. Robison at Robison Law, it’s peace of mind, wrapped up and ready.
-Donated by Sydney L. Robison
Value: $400
Starting bid
This certificate unlocks a complete, professional estate planning package for a couple—everything you need to protect your future and make your wishes known. It includes a personalized will, durable and health care powers of attorney, and an advance medical directive. Redeemable through Sydney L. Robison at Robison Law, it’s peace of mind, wrapped up and ready.
-Donated by Sydney L. Robison
Value: $800
Starting bid
Mix it Up with Scott is a fun, hands-on cocktail class for you and up to seven guests. Scott will guide you through making three cocktails of your choice, teaching techniques, tips, and how to use quality ingredients. You supply the booze—he brings the tools, glassware, garnishes, and recipe cards. The three-hour session includes setup, cleanup, and a gift for the host: shaker tins, glassware for four, and custom recipes to keep.
-Donated by Scott Hutchison
Value: $125
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in warmth with this heartwarming Basket of Hugs, a lovingly curated gift from Hugs Café — where every product is made with purpose and joy. This cozy bundle includes:
Whether you’re gifting this basket or keeping it all to yourself (we won’t tell), you’re not just bidding on goodies — you’re investing in hope, understanding, grace, and success. Because Hugs Café Inc and St. Andrews Belize Mission Team are changing the world one hug at a time.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Indulge in the authentic flavors of Italy right here in McKinney with a $100 Gift Card to Cioccio Trattoria. Known for its warm hospitality, rustic charm, and handcrafted dishes made with the freshest ingredients, Cioccio Trattoria offers an unforgettable dining experience. From house-made pastas and wood-fired specialties to decadent desserts and fine Italian wines, every bite transports you to the heart of Italy. Perfect for a romantic evening, family gathering, or special celebration, this gift card is your passport to an exquisite culinary journey.
-donated by Syd and Laura Verinder
Value: $100
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in warmth and charm with this colorful hand-knitted blanket, lovingly crafted with vibrant yarns that blend into a cheerful patchwork of hues. Soft, cozy, and one-of-a-kind, this blanket is as perfect for curling up with a good book as it is for adding a splash of color to your favorite chair or sofa. Each stitch carries a touch of artistry and care, making it not just a blanket, but a handmade treasure that brightens any space.
-donated by Andy Thacker
Value: $100
Starting bid
Embodying elegance and tradition, this grey wool blanket from Wales is a timeless piece that combines warmth, durability, and understated beauty. For centuries, wool has been at the heart of Welsh life — from hillside sheep farming to the celebrated weaving traditions that made Welsh textiles prized around the world. This blanket honors that heritage with its soft, natural fibers and classic style, making it perfect for cozying up on chilly evenings or adding a touch of refined comfort to any home.
-donated by Bill & Kelly Leslie
Value: $100
Starting bid
Strike a chord with this handmade cigar box guitar and amplifier, a unique instrument that blends craftsmanship, history, and soulful sound. Cigar box guitars first appeared in the mid-1800s, when resourceful musicians in rural America used empty cigar boxes, broom handles, and wire to create affordable instruments, giving birth to a raw, bluesy sound that shaped early American music. This modern take pays homage to that tradition, carefully built by hand with an authentic cigar box body and paired with its own amplifier. Both functional and artistic, it’s perfect for musicians, collectors, or anyone who appreciates music with a story.
Value: $200
Starting bid
This exquisite hand-turned wood box is crafted from rich African Rosewood, showcasing the wood’s deep, natural tones and beautiful grain. Standing 4 inches tall with a diameter of 3¼ inches, it is perfectly sized for holding keepsakes, jewelry, or simply serving as a striking decorative piece. Meticulously shaped and finished by artisan Jerry Jeansonne, this box reflects both fine craftsmanship and the timeless elegance of a truly handmade work of art.
-donated by Jerry & Suzanne Jeansonne
Value: $110
Starting bid
This charming piece features a Joseph and Mary figure carefully carved from a single slice of tree wood, blending natural beauty with heartfelt artistry. The organic shape and grain of the wood serve as a rustic backdrop, highlighting the simplicity and warmth of the Holy Family. Both humble and meaningful, this hand-carved figure carries a sense of tradition and reverence, making it a unique keepsake that beautifully captures the spirit of faith and nature intertwined.
-donated by Jerry & Suzanne Jeansonne
Value: $20
Starting bid
This delightful “Welcome Autumn” spa basket is the perfect little treat for relaxation and self-care. Tucked inside a charming seasonal container are pampering essentials like hydrating lipstick, soothing lotions, refreshing sprays, and other beauty goodies to help you look and feel your best. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or freshening up for a night out, this basket brings a touch of cozy autumn charm and indulgence to your routine — a thoughtful gift or a well-deserved treat just for you!
-donated by Liz Hammer
Value: $15
Starting bid
This exquisite 9" porcelain "Trudy Traveller" doll is a true miniature masterpiece, arriving in her own handsome wooden travel trunk, a perfect treasure for the discerning collector. She is a vision of old-world charm, meticulously dressed in a rich dark gown with intricate white lace detailing and a perfectly fitted bonnet. The doll's original hang tag confirms her pedigree, while her expressive face and delicate features beckon you into her world of adventure. This set is a pristine and captivating heirloom, promising to be the crown jewel of any collection and a conversation piece for years to come.
-donated by Jerry & Suzanne Jeansonne
Value: $60
Starting bid
Bring organization and security to CTK School in Belize by sponsoring much-needed filing cabinets. This sturdy, lockable unit will help staff safely store student records, lesson plans, and essential documents—freeing up space and streamlining daily operations.
In a school where every resource counts, your support makes a real impact. Help create a more efficient and professional learning environment with this simple but powerful gift.
Donations towards the cabinets can also be made directly on Church website at the above QR Code
Cost Each: $300
Starting bid
Support the backbone of CTK School in Belize by funding a much-needed tile floor replacement in their administration office. The current linoleum is cracked and deteriorating—this upgrade will provide a clean, professional, and durable surface for the staff who keep the school running smoothly.
Your gift helps create a more functional and welcoming workspace for the team behind the scenes.
Donations towards the floor can also be made directly at the link at this QR code
Cost: $1500
Starting bid
Indulge in a meal to remember with this Cheesecake Factory gift card, redeemable at any location nationwide. With over 250 menu items—from savory entrées to their iconic cheesecakes—there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
No expiration. No restrictions. Just pure deliciousness.
Treat yourself while supporting a great cause!
-donated by Peter and Jane Stringer
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy the freedom to spend anywhere Mastercard is accepted—online, in-store, or on the go. This prepaid gift card offers flexibility and convenience, perfect for treating yourself or covering everyday essentials.
No fees. No expiration. Just $100 to use your way.
-donated by Elith & Bassal Holland
Starting bid
🔥 Bar-B-Que Dinner Enjoy a mouthwatering, home-cooked BBQ feast delivered right to your door for up to 10 guests! This generous package includes brisket, spareribs, smoked sausage, three sides of your choice, rolls, fixings, and a dessert—perfect for game day or any gathering. It’s a delicious way to support a great cause while savoring Texas-style comfort food at its finest. Delivery date and menu substitutions can be arranged with the donors.
-donated by Bill & Debbie Buck
Value: $250
Starting bid
This stunning acrylic on canvas painting by Ann Brunson captures the serene beauty of a mountain range bathed in the glow of a setting sun. Rich hues of deep blue, violet, and amber swirl across the sky, evoking a sense of calm and wonder. A luminous horizon peeks through the clouds, offering a striking contrast that draws the eye and stirs the soul. A perfect addition to any space, this one-of-a-kind piece brings nature’s drama indoors—while supporting a worthy cause.
-donated by Bill & Debbie Buck
Value: $500
Starting bid
This tranquil winter scene, beautifully rendered in soft blues and whites, invites viewers into a peaceful countryside moment. A gentle stream winds through snow-covered hills, leading the eye toward two cozy homes nestled in the distance. Framed with a clean white mat, this serene composition evokes the quiet beauty of a snowy day and adds a calming touch to any space. A perfect piece for collectors and nature lovers alike.
-donated by Naomi Brotherton
Value: $450
Starting bid
Radiant and graceful, this original watercolor captures the delicate beauty of pink lilies in full bloom. Set against a dreamy backdrop of purples and blues, the vibrant petals seem to dance across the canvas, brought to life with fluid brushwork and masterful color blending. Framed with a crisp white mat, this piece exudes elegance and serenity—an ideal addition to any art collection. Signed by the artist, it’s a heartfelt offering in support of a worthy cause.
-donated by Naomi Brotherton
Value: $350
Starting bid
Why wait for a spa day when you can have one anytime? This deluxe inflatable hot tub transforms any outdoor space into a bubbling sanctuary of relaxation and style. With room for four and a cascade of heated jets, it’s perfect for moonlit soaks, après-ski evenings, or spontaneous self-care sessions. Quick to set up and crafted from durable, weather-resistant materials, it offers luxury without the hassle—no plumbing, no fuss, just pure bliss. Whether you're gifting serenity or bidding for indulgence, this hot tub is a splashy way to support a great cause.
-donated by Pinch A Penny Pools
Value: $600
Starting bid
This dazzling diamond art piece captures a majestic tall ship sailing under a luminous full moon, framed by dramatic cliffs and shimmering waters. Crafted from thousands of tiny, light-catching resin gems, the mosaic sparkles with every angle, bringing depth and movement to the night scene.
-donated by John & Sharon Reeves
Starting bid
Graceful and commanding, this exquisite diamond art mosaic features a regal deer crowned with sweeping antlers, nestled among a lush bouquet of roses and wild blooms. Each glimmering bead is meticulously placed, creating a vibrant tapestry of color and texture that celebrates the harmony between wildlife and flora. Set against a dreamy gradient of peach, pink, and soft green, the piece radiates warmth and elegance.
-donated by John & Sharon Reeves
Starting bid
Elegant and understated, this original watercolor captures the quiet beauty of a white flower in full bloom, accented by lush green leaves and a golden center touched with red. The soft brushwork and delicate shading evoke a sense of calm and refinement, while the gold frame with its decorative edge adds a timeless touch. Signed by the artist “EJM,” this piece is a graceful nod to nature’s simplicity—donated to bring charm and serenity to your space while supporting a meaningful cause.
-donated by Cydney Mickelson
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable experience with “Guns & Grub with the Gores!” A lucky couple will join Chuck and Cyndi Gore at Texas Legends Gun Range for an exciting day that includes professional weapon safety instruction, one hour of range time, and the chance to try out a variety of guns and ammunition (all provided). After the range session, the adventure continues with a delicious meal shared with the Gores. This unique package, valued at $300, offers both fun and fellowship—perfect for couples looking for an exciting and memorable outing!
-donated by Chuck & Cindy Gore
Value: $350
Starting bid
This beautiful handmade wooden salad serving bowl with matching utensils comes from Belize, a country with a rich woodworking heritage rooted in its lush tropical forests and diverse hardwoods. For centuries, Belizean artisans have crafted functional and decorative pieces from native woods such as mahogany, rosewood, and ziricote, blending traditional techniques with artistic flair. The bowl’s patchwork design highlights the natural variations and rich tones of the wood, making each piece truly one-of-a-kind. Both practical and decorative, this serving set is not only perfect for presenting fresh salads but also carries with it the tradition and craftsmanship of Belizean woodworkers, who have long been celebrated for transforming the natural beauty of their forests into enduring works of art.
Value: $160
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable evening of romance with this luxurious package, perfect for celebrating love and special moments. Begin with a bottle of exquisite champagne, followed by a gourmet dinner at Rick’s Steak House, courtesy of a gift card. After your meal, savor decadent Port Wine and a box of elegant assorted chocolates, all while cozying up under a warm blanket. Ideal for anniversaries or a spontaneous romantic getaway, this package promises an enchanting experience filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.
-donated by Steve & Lisa Ostrowski
Value: $400.00.
Starting bid
Elevate your evenings with this luxurious basket, perfect for wine enthusiasts and gourmet lovers. It features two premium bottles—Tables Creek Vineyard 2021 Esprit (a refined Rhône blend) and Dubost 2019 Homestead Red (a bold Paso Robles wine)—alongside Miner Wine Estates extra virgin olive oil for culinary indulgence. The set includes two Riedel wine glasses for the perfect pour, a box of assorted M&D chocolates for a sweet finish, and a stylish set of coasters to complete the experience. Beautifully curated for a romantic night in or a celebratory toast, this basket offers sophistication and flavor in every detail.
Value: $200
Starting bid
This delightful Bee Basket is a true taste of North Texas! It features local raw honey from hives in McKinney, Anna, and Sherman, harvested by Scott from Keller Bees. You’ll enjoy two jars of Spring honey and two jars of Fall honey, each offering unique flavors influenced by the blossoms of the season—it’s a fun and delicious experience to taste the difference! The basket is beautifully arranged with bee-themed goodies, cheerful kitchen accessories, and garden accents, making it both a treat for the palate and a charming addition to your home. A perfect gift for honey lovers or anyone who appreciates the sweetness of nature!
-Donated by Katherine and Scott Keller
Value: $100
Starting bid
This special auction item offers the unique service of creating a custom-sewn t-shirt or baby quilt, designed to preserve cherished memories for years to come. Whether it’s transforming a collection of well-loved t-shirts into a cozy quilt or stitching together precious baby clothes that hold sentimental value, this personalized piece will be both practical and deeply meaningful. Crafted with care and attention to detail, the finished quilt will serve as a warm keepsake that celebrates milestones, memories, and the stories woven into each fabric square. The quilt can be made with t-shirts provided by bidder or with new fabric provided by Sarah Zakarian.
-donated by Sarah Zakarian
Value: $300
Starting bid
This charming Temptations Cardinal 2-Quart Baking Pan is as functional as it is festive, making it the perfect addition to your holiday kitchen or year-round table. The ceramic baking dish features a beautiful holly and berry design, topped with a delightful 3D cardinal handle on the lid for a touch of seasonal cheer. It comes with a sturdy black wrought iron serving caddy and a coordinating trivet, making it ideal for both oven-to-table serving and protecting your countertops. A wonderful combination of beauty and practicality, this set is sure to become a treasured piece for family gatherings and special occasions.
-donated by Frank and Sarah McGreevy
Value: $29
Starting bid
This delightful Baker’s Bundle is perfect for anyone who loves to spend time in the kitchen creating sweet and savory treats. The set includes a Global Grub Make-it-Yourself Churro Kit, allowing you to whip up delicious, hot churros rolled in cinnamon sugar right at home. To keep your favorite family recipes organized, it also comes with a stylish C.R. Gibson Pocket Page Recipe Book featuring colorful dividers and plenty of room for your treasured dishes. Rounding out the collection is a versatile Maison Blanc 1.5-Quart White Stoneware Baking Dish with Metal Rack, ideal for casseroles, side dishes, or desserts. Together, this trio makes a thoughtful and practical package for any home cook or baking enthusiast.
-donated by Will Abraham
Value: $80
Starting bid
This handcrafted wooden cross from Belize is a beautiful example of the country’s rich tradition of wood carving, an art form that blends indigenous techniques with colonial influences passed down through generations. Belizean artisans are known for their skill in working with native hardwoods, creating pieces that highlight the natural grain and beauty of the wood. This cross, with its unique form and organic character, reflects both faith and craftsmanship, making it not only a meaningful spiritual symbol but also a piece of cultural heritage. A one-of-a-kind item, it brings the warmth of Belize’s artisanal traditions into any home.
Value: $40
Starting bid
This beautifully hand-carved wooden tic-tac-toe game from Belize is both a timeless pastime and a work of art. Belizean woodcarvers are renowned for transforming native hardwoods into functional pieces that showcase the natural warmth and durability of the wood. With each “X” and “O” carefully shaped, this set reflects the country’s rich artisanal traditions, where craftsmanship is deeply tied to heritage and community. Perfect as a decorative accent or a family game, it’s a charming blend of playfulness and cultural artistry—bringing a touch of Belizean creativity into your home.
Value: $60
Starting bid
This evocative woodcarving from Belize depicts a scene of spiritual significance, drawing deeply from the country's rich tradition of faith-based art. The piece, expertly hand-carved from local Belizean hardwood, showcases the skilled artisanship passed down through generations, where religious narratives are brought to life in three-dimensional form. The central focus appears to be a solemn, devotional scene, rendered with a raw emotional power that speaks to a profound connection between the carver, their community, and their beliefs. This carving is not merely decorative; it is a tangible expression of faith, serving as both a personal object of veneration and a testament to the enduring legacy of Belize's woodcarving heritage, which often intertwines cultural identity with religious devotion.
Value: $40
Starting bid
This powerful Belizean woodcarving embodies the communal and introspective nature of faith, masterfully rendered within the nation's revered artisan tradition. Handcrafted from rich, local timber, the piece depicts figures united in purpose, their forms emerging from the wood as if solving a sacred puzzle together. The carving symbolizes a collective search for understanding, representing the idea that truth is built through shared experience and transparent fellowship. It stands as a profound testament to the Belizean woodcarving legacy, where spiritual seeking and community bonds are eternally preserved in the grain of the nation's forests.
Value: $40
Starting bid
This unique Belizean wood carving features three intertwined crosses, likely made from local hardwood like mahogany. The flowing, interconnected design may symbolize the unity of faith and community. This piece exemplifies Belize's rich woodworking tradition, which draws from diverse cultural influences and often utilizes sustainable local materials. The creation of religious symbols like this carving is a common practice, reflecting the country's strong Christian faith and the artisans' skill in blending spiritual meaning with artistic craftsmanship.
Value: $40
Starting bid
This festive Christmas basket is a holiday dream come true, perfect for a cozy evening in. It features a stunning set of two bowls and two hand towels, all adorned with classic blue and white patterns and a whimsical nutcracker design. The basket also includes a decorative plate featuring Santa Claus, a stylish plaid wine tote, and a festive red plaid ribbon that ties everything together with a flourish. A holiday greeting card completes this curated collection, making it a perfect gift for anyone who loves the magic and tradition of Christmas.
-donated by the Vanderslices
Value: $180
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