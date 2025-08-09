Belize Auction 2025

Wrap yourself in warmth with this heartwarming Basket of Hugs, a lovingly curated gift from Hugs Café — where every product is made with purpose and joy. This cozy bundle includes:

Two signature Hugs Café mugs, perfect for sipping something warm while feeling the love.

Homemade jams bursting with flavor and handcrafted with care.

A delightful assortment of cookies baked with heart and a sprinkle of happiness.

A Hugs Café gift certificate, so you can experience the magic in person — and support a mission that empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Whether you’re gifting this basket or keeping it all to yourself (we won’t tell), you’re not just bidding on goodies — you’re investing in hope, understanding, grace, and success. Because Hugs Café Inc and St. Andrews Belize Mission Team are changing the world one hug at a time.





Value: $200