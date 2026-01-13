Friends of Saint Anna School

Hosted by

Friends of Saint Anna School

About this event

St. Anna School Pasta Supper

456 Litchfield St

Leominster, MA 01453, USA

Raffle Tickets (25 tickets)
$20

25 tickets for 20, your ticket sheet will be available at the door when you check-in.

High-value Raffle Ticket
$15

Each purchase give you one entry into one of the high-value baskets (each totaling ~$350) - consisting of gift cards and certificates from local businesses.

Your tickets will be available at for you at the door when you check-in.

Day of ticket ($15)
$15

One serving of: pasta, sauce, meatballs, bread, butter, and dessert

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!