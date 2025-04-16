Hosted by

St. Anne Catholic School
St. Anne Catholic School's 75th Celebration Silent Auction

Rent Fr. Tom for the Day item
Rent Fr. Tom for the Day
$900

Starting bid

Fr. Tom accompanies, helps, or serves you for a day (up to 12 hours) in whatever capacity you like: work, fun, or mixture. Anything from household chores to office work, driving to theological discussion, or anything in between. Activity must be moral and within Fr. Tom's human capability (i.e., no bank robbery nor alchemy).
Dinner with Fr. Tom
$600

Starting bid

An Evening at the Rectory with Fr. Tom. Enjoy a multi-course dinner and drinks for six guests prepared by Fr. Tom at the parish Rectory. Scheduling will be finalized with all to be in attendance. Thank you to Fr. Tom for a wonderful donation!
Tom Schatz Handcrafted Pen and Pencil Set
$35

Starting bid

Tom Schatz is an " elder" parishioner who gives his time and talent for our school. He attends every school Mass, even asks about students who may have missed Mass. He is quick to help students hand out worship aids if needed. Tom really cares about our school and our students. Every year he donates a couple of his hand-crafted pen sets for our silent auction. This year he has donated four sets and chose to make them in our school colors. It is an honor to own one of his pen sets. This makes a great Dad or grad gift, too!
Hair Products from Ellen Smith Beauty item
Hair Products from Ellen Smith Beauty
$50

Starting bid

Give your hair the best treatment from Ellen Smith Beauty! This basket includes: Paul Mitchell: Extra-body Sculpting Foam (6.7 oz), Firm Style Super Clean Extra (9.5 oz), and Firm Style Stay Strong (9oz) Milk Shake: Shampoo (10.1 oz), 12 effects (5.1 oz), insta Lotion (8.4 oz) Urban Alchemy Signature Revitalizing Mask (2 count)
Laurel Marina Boat Rental
$200

Starting bid

Dreams of having fun in the sun with friends and family? Now is your change to make that dream a reality! The winner of this item will enjoy an eight hour boat rental. Excluded holidays, winner is responsible for taxes, damage waiver fee ($49), and fuel costs.
Reading Basket from Mrs. Jenkins
$35

Starting bid

The winner will receive a basket with children's books tailored to their child's age by Mrs. Jenkins.
Parking Lot Sign- Elementary Line
$150

Starting bid

Have your family's name on a road type sign that says "(Family Name) Way" with the school logo. This item is for your family's name to be on the sign in the elementary school traffic area.
Parking Lot Sign- Middle School Line
$150

Starting bid

Have your family's name on a road type sign that says "(Family Name) Way" with the school logo. This item is for your family's name to be on the sign in the middle school traffic area.
A Day at the Races
$100

Starting bid

You will be the big winner of four reserved grandstand seats for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Please email [email protected] to redeem by September 1, 2025. Value of $400!
A Night Out in Abingdon
$200

Starting bid

This items includes one night at the Martha Washington Inn with two free breakfasts. You will also receive tickets to the Barter.
Kingsport Date Night
$40

Starting bid

Your night out in Kingsport will start with dinner at Giuseppe's with a $50 gift card followed by a show at the Lamplight Theater for two. Don't forget to grab some baked items from CrumBum ($25) for a sweet ending.
Kid Fun
$50

Starting bid

This package includes a $25 gift card to Just Jump and four one-day passes to the Hands On! Discovery Center. You will also win a glow color chemistry lab, light-up bubble blower, sidewalk chalk, Throw n’ sticks, two flowers bombs, and a water blaster.
Westfall Orthodontics
$750

Starting bid

Get $2,500 off full orthodontic treatment for a child up to 18 years of age and some fun Westfall Orthodontics swag. *New patients only, no cash value, and may not be resold under any circumstances or combined with any other discount offers.
ISR Lessons
$250

Starting bid

One session of ISR ( approximately 30 lessons). Recipient must pay $105 registration evaluation fee. Bristol location only.
Bristol Basket
$200

Starting bid

This item includes tickets for four to The Bristol Comedy Club and a night at the Sessions Hotel. After your big night out enjoy some sweet treats (9 in. cake and a dozen doughnuts) from Blackbird Bakery.Your next stop will be some shopping at Chellas with a $50 gift card (and a large Tyler candle)and a coffee mug from the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
TN v UAB Football Tickets and Parking Pass
$100

Starting bid

Go Big Orange! You will win two tickets in section T (lower half) and a parking pass to the UAB v TN game at Neyland Stadium on September 20, 2025 (time-TBD).

