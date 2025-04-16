St. Anne Catholic School's 75th Celebration Silent Auction
Rent Fr. Tom for the Day
$900
Starting bid
Fr. Tom accompanies, helps, or serves you for a day (up to 12 hours) in whatever capacity you like: work, fun, or mixture. Anything from household chores to office work, driving to theological discussion, or anything in between. Activity must be moral and within Fr. Tom's human capability (i.e., no bank robbery nor alchemy).
Fr. Tom accompanies, helps, or serves you for a day (up to 12 hours) in whatever capacity you like: work, fun, or mixture. Anything from household chores to office work, driving to theological discussion, or anything in between. Activity must be moral and within Fr. Tom's human capability (i.e., no bank robbery nor alchemy).
Dinner with Fr. Tom
$600
Starting bid
An Evening at the Rectory with Fr. Tom.
Enjoy a multi-course dinner and drinks for six guests prepared by Fr. Tom at the parish Rectory. Scheduling will be finalized with all to be in attendance.
Thank you to Fr. Tom for a wonderful donation!
An Evening at the Rectory with Fr. Tom.
Enjoy a multi-course dinner and drinks for six guests prepared by Fr. Tom at the parish Rectory. Scheduling will be finalized with all to be in attendance.
Thank you to Fr. Tom for a wonderful donation!
Tom Schatz Handcrafted Pen and Pencil Set
$35
Starting bid
Tom Schatz is an " elder" parishioner who gives his time and talent for our school. He attends every school Mass, even asks about students who may have missed Mass. He is quick to help students hand out worship aids if needed. Tom really cares about our school and our students. Every year he donates a couple of his hand-crafted pen sets for our silent auction. This year he has donated four sets and chose to make them in our school colors. It is an honor to own one of his pen sets. This makes a great Dad or grad gift, too!
Tom Schatz is an " elder" parishioner who gives his time and talent for our school. He attends every school Mass, even asks about students who may have missed Mass. He is quick to help students hand out worship aids if needed. Tom really cares about our school and our students. Every year he donates a couple of his hand-crafted pen sets for our silent auction. This year he has donated four sets and chose to make them in our school colors. It is an honor to own one of his pen sets. This makes a great Dad or grad gift, too!
Hair Products from Ellen Smith Beauty
$50
Starting bid
Give your hair the best treatment from Ellen Smith Beauty!
This basket includes:
Paul Mitchell: Extra-body Sculpting Foam (6.7 oz), Firm Style Super Clean Extra (9.5 oz), and Firm Style Stay Strong (9oz)
Milk Shake: Shampoo (10.1 oz), 12 effects (5.1 oz), insta Lotion (8.4 oz)
Urban Alchemy Signature Revitalizing Mask (2 count)
Give your hair the best treatment from Ellen Smith Beauty!
This basket includes:
Paul Mitchell: Extra-body Sculpting Foam (6.7 oz), Firm Style Super Clean Extra (9.5 oz), and Firm Style Stay Strong (9oz)
Milk Shake: Shampoo (10.1 oz), 12 effects (5.1 oz), insta Lotion (8.4 oz)
Urban Alchemy Signature Revitalizing Mask (2 count)
Laurel Marina Boat Rental
$200
Starting bid
Dreams of having fun in the sun with friends and family? Now is your change to make that dream a reality!
The winner of this item will enjoy an eight hour boat rental.
Excluded holidays, winner is responsible for taxes, damage waiver fee ($49), and fuel costs.
Dreams of having fun in the sun with friends and family? Now is your change to make that dream a reality!
The winner of this item will enjoy an eight hour boat rental.
Excluded holidays, winner is responsible for taxes, damage waiver fee ($49), and fuel costs.
Reading Basket from Mrs. Jenkins
$35
Starting bid
The winner will receive a basket with children's books tailored to their child's age by Mrs. Jenkins.
The winner will receive a basket with children's books tailored to their child's age by Mrs. Jenkins.
Parking Lot Sign- Elementary Line
$150
Starting bid
Have your family's name on a road type sign that says "(Family Name) Way" with the school logo. This item is for your family's name to be on the sign in the elementary school traffic area.
Have your family's name on a road type sign that says "(Family Name) Way" with the school logo. This item is for your family's name to be on the sign in the elementary school traffic area.
Parking Lot Sign- Middle School Line
$150
Starting bid
Have your family's name on a road type sign that says "(Family Name) Way" with the school logo. This item is for your family's name to be on the sign in the middle school traffic area.
Have your family's name on a road type sign that says "(Family Name) Way" with the school logo. This item is for your family's name to be on the sign in the middle school traffic area.
A Day at the Races
$100
Starting bid
You will be the big winner of four reserved grandstand seats for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 13, 2025.
Please email [email protected] to redeem by September 1, 2025.
Value of $400!
You will be the big winner of four reserved grandstand seats for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 13, 2025.
Please email [email protected] to redeem by September 1, 2025.
Value of $400!
A Night Out in Abingdon
$200
Starting bid
This items includes one night at the Martha Washington Inn with two free breakfasts. You will also receive tickets to the Barter.
This items includes one night at the Martha Washington Inn with two free breakfasts. You will also receive tickets to the Barter.
Kingsport Date Night
$40
Starting bid
Your night out in Kingsport will start with dinner at Giuseppe's with a $50 gift card followed by a show at the Lamplight Theater for two. Don't forget to grab some baked items from CrumBum ($25) for a sweet ending.
Your night out in Kingsport will start with dinner at Giuseppe's with a $50 gift card followed by a show at the Lamplight Theater for two. Don't forget to grab some baked items from CrumBum ($25) for a sweet ending.
Kid Fun
$50
Starting bid
This package includes a $25 gift card to Just Jump and four one-day passes to the Hands On! Discovery Center. You will also win a glow color chemistry lab, light-up bubble blower, sidewalk chalk, Throw n’ sticks, two flowers bombs, and a water blaster.
This package includes a $25 gift card to Just Jump and four one-day passes to the Hands On! Discovery Center. You will also win a glow color chemistry lab, light-up bubble blower, sidewalk chalk, Throw n’ sticks, two flowers bombs, and a water blaster.
Westfall Orthodontics
$750
Starting bid
Get $2,500 off full orthodontic treatment for a child up to 18 years of age and some fun Westfall Orthodontics swag.
*New patients only, no cash value, and may not be resold under any circumstances or combined with any other discount offers.
Get $2,500 off full orthodontic treatment for a child up to 18 years of age and some fun Westfall Orthodontics swag.
*New patients only, no cash value, and may not be resold under any circumstances or combined with any other discount offers.
ISR Lessons
$250
Starting bid
One session of ISR ( approximately 30 lessons). Recipient must pay $105 registration evaluation fee. Bristol location only.
One session of ISR ( approximately 30 lessons). Recipient must pay $105 registration evaluation fee. Bristol location only.
Bristol Basket
$200
Starting bid
This item includes tickets for four to The Bristol Comedy Club and a night at the Sessions Hotel. After your big night out enjoy some sweet treats (9 in. cake and a dozen doughnuts) from Blackbird Bakery.Your next stop will be some shopping at Chellas with a $50 gift card (and a large Tyler candle)and a coffee mug from the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
This item includes tickets for four to The Bristol Comedy Club and a night at the Sessions Hotel. After your big night out enjoy some sweet treats (9 in. cake and a dozen doughnuts) from Blackbird Bakery.Your next stop will be some shopping at Chellas with a $50 gift card (and a large Tyler candle)and a coffee mug from the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
TN v UAB Football Tickets and Parking Pass
$100
Starting bid
Go Big Orange! You will win two tickets in section T (lower half) and a parking pass to the UAB v TN game at Neyland Stadium on September 20, 2025 (time-TBD).
Go Big Orange! You will win two tickets in section T (lower half) and a parking pass to the UAB v TN game at Neyland Stadium on September 20, 2025 (time-TBD).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!