St Anthony Food Pantry's Auction

2 BOX seats (Row L) to the Muny Theater for Frozen on Saturay July 12th, 2025 / showtime 8:15pm. Tickets can be exchanged at the Muny Box Office for any date that Frozen is performed (July 7-July 14). Value: $292
1 Month Unlimited Yoga
$25
One month membership of unlimited yoga at Blue Sky Yoga, located on Watson Road. Value: $125
1 round of golf for 4 at Dalhousie Golf Club
$100
1 round of golf for 4 people at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, MO. Valued at $1000
Cardinals Field Visit + 4 field box tickets
$100
4 FIELD BOX TICKETS TO A MUTUALLY AGREED UPON 2025 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS REGULAR SEASON HOME GAME + PRE-GAME FIELD VISIT FOR YOU AND YOUR GUESTS
2 Tickets STL City Soccer Game - July 26th
$30
2 Tickets to the July 26th game (7:30pm). Seats are in Section 202, 2nd Row. Valued at $150.
Gift Card for Bishop's Post Restaurant - Valued at $100
$30
Gift Card for Bishop's Post Restaurant - Valued at $100
2 Gift Cards (Panera & Oberweiss)- Valued at $50
$20
2 Gift Cards (Panera & Oberweiss)- Valued at $50
1 Gift Card (Gianinnos Family Restaurants) - Vaued at $50
$20
1 Gift Card - Good at any Gianinos Family Restaurant!
(Bill Gianino's, Frankie G's Frankie, Gianino's Grill & Bar - Imperial; Peppers Bar & Grill, Joey B's On The Hill, Joey B's On The Landing) - Valued at $50
