St Anthony Food Pantry's Auction

Pick-up location

3140 Meramec St, St. Louis, MO 63118, USA

2 Box Seats to Frozen at The Muny item
2 Box Seats to Frozen at The Muny
$60

2 BOX seats (Row L) to the Muny Theater for Frozen on Saturay July 12th, 2025 / showtime 8:15pm. Tickets can be exchanged at the Muny Box Office for any date that Frozen is performed (July 7-July 14). Value: $292
1 Month Unlimited Yoga item
1 Month Unlimited Yoga
$25

One month membership of unlimited yoga at Blue Sky Yoga, located on Watson Road. Value: $125
1 round of golf for 4 at Dalhousie Golf Club item
1 round of golf for 4 at Dalhousie Golf Club
$100

1 round of golf for 4 people at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, MO. Valued at $1000
Cardinals Field Visit + 4 field box tickets item
Cardinals Field Visit + 4 field box tickets
$100

4 FIELD BOX TICKETS TO A MUTUALLY AGREED UPON 2025 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS REGULAR SEASON HOME GAME + PRE-GAME FIELD VISIT FOR YOU AND YOUR GUESTS
2 Tickets STL City Soccer Game - July 26th item
2 Tickets STL City Soccer Game - July 26th
$30

2 Tickets to the July 26th game (7:30pm). Seats are in Section 202, 2nd Row. Valued at $150.
Gift Card for Bishop's Post Restaurant - Valued at $100 item
Gift Card for Bishop's Post Restaurant - Valued at $100
$30

Gift Card for Bishop's Post Restaurant - Valued at $100
2 Gift Cards (Panera & Oberweiss)- Valued at $50 item
2 Gift Cards (Panera & Oberweiss)- Valued at $50
$20

2 Gift Cards (Panera & Oberweiss)- Valued at $50
1 Gift Card (Gianinnos Family Restaurants) - Vaued at $50 item
1 Gift Card (Gianinnos Family Restaurants) - Vaued at $50
$20

1 Gift Card - Good at any Gianinos Family Restaurant! (Bill Gianino's, Frankie G's Frankie, Gianino's Grill & Bar - Imperial; Peppers Bar & Grill, Joey B's On The Hill, Joey B's On The Landing) - Valued at $50
Charcuterie Board with Goodies item
Charcuterie Board with Goodies
$20

Charcuterie Board with Goodies. Includes: 18" Round Herringbone Grazing Board, Rustic Bakery Sourdough Flatbread Bites, 2's Company Sourdough Crackers, Garden Vegetable Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Swiss Cheese, Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Spreadable Cheese, Truffle Honey, Banana Jam, Coro Uncured Salami Board Valued at $75
Cardinals Swag Basket item
Cardinals Swag Basket
$30

Wow- 9 items in this Cardinals Swag Basket! Check out the second picture for the full listing. Valued at $200.

