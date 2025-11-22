St. Anthony's Orthodox Church

St. Anthony's Orthodox Church

A Taste of St. Anthony's: Frozen Food

Italian Meatballs item
$55

15 large, delicious beef meatballs w/sauce!


To Heat: Defrost overnight in the fridge and heat in the oven at 350' for 30 minutes. Serve with a side of pasta, rice or your favorite veggies!


Ingredient: Beef, Bread Crumbs, Parm Cheese, Egg, Italian Seasoning, Salt & Pepper.

Middle Eastern Kafta item
$55

Homemade and hand rolled! 10 large pieces with a side of seasoned rice!


To Heat: Defrost overnight in the fridge and heat in the oven at 350' for 30 minuets. Enjoy over the rice with a side of veggie or rolled up in a pita!



Ingredient: Beef, Parsley, Salt, Pepper, Arabic Pepper, Onion.



Spanakopita- Half Tray item
$50

Inspired as a kid from his Yia Yia Minnie, to fine tuning it with a recipe enjoyed by many for decades, Chef Peter Day offers up his version of this Greek classic!    


To Heat: Defrost overnight and heat in the oven at 350' for 50 minuets. Enjoy as a main meal or Side item!


Ingredient: Spinach, dill, feta cheese ,onion, scallion, lemon, egg, phyllo (flour)


Moussaka - Half Tray item
$55

Moussaka is to the Greek what Lasagna is to Italians! A rich tomato meat sauce layered with eggplant instead of pasta sheets, and topped with a thick layer of béchamel sauce, this traditional Greek recipe takes time to assemble, but our friend at Kontos have perfected the recipe so you don't have to!


To Heat: Defrost and heat in the oven at 350" for 50 minuets.



Ingredient: Eggplant, potatoes, ground meat, tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, cinnamon, nutmeg, and dairy for the sauce and béchamel(dairy)

Pastisio- Half Tray item
$55

Our friends at Kontos offer this hearty Greek classic! Pastisio is a baked pasta dish with distinct layers of meet, pasta and béchamel. A true comfort food and favorite for The whole family!


To Heat: Defrost overnight and heat in over at 350' for 50 minuets.


Ingredient: Pasta, ground beef, tomato, onion, garlic, greek spices, grated cheese, béchamel(dairy).


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!