A Taste of St. Anthony's: Frozen Food

15 large, delicious beef meatballs w/sauce!
To Heat: Defrost overnight in the fridge and heat in the oven at 350' for 30 minutes. Serve with a side of pasta, rice or your favorite veggies!
Ingredient: Beef, Bread Crumbs, Parm Cheese, Egg, Italian Seasoning, Salt & Pepper.
Homemade and hand rolled! 10 large pieces with a side of seasoned rice!
To Heat: Defrost overnight in the fridge and heat in the oven at 350' for 30 minuets. Enjoy over the rice with a side of veggie or rolled up in a pita!
Ingredient: Beef, Parsley, Salt, Pepper, Arabic Pepper, Onion.
Inspired as a kid from his Yia Yia Minnie, to fine tuning it with a recipe enjoyed by many for decades, Chef Peter Day offers up his version of this Greek classic!
To Heat: Defrost overnight and heat in the oven at 350' for 50 minuets. Enjoy as a main meal or Side item!
Ingredient: Spinach, dill, feta cheese ,onion, scallion, lemon, egg, phyllo (flour)
Moussaka is to the Greek what Lasagna is to Italians! A rich tomato meat sauce layered with eggplant instead of pasta sheets, and topped with a thick layer of béchamel sauce, this traditional Greek recipe takes time to assemble, but our friend at Kontos have perfected the recipe so you don't have to!
To Heat: Defrost and heat in the oven at 350" for 50 minuets.
Ingredient: Eggplant, potatoes, ground meat, tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, cinnamon, nutmeg, and dairy for the sauce and béchamel(dairy)
Our friends at Kontos offer this hearty Greek classic! Pastisio is a baked pasta dish with distinct layers of meet, pasta and béchamel. A true comfort food and favorite for The whole family!
To Heat: Defrost overnight and heat in over at 350' for 50 minuets.
Ingredient: Pasta, ground beef, tomato, onion, garlic, greek spices, grated cheese, béchamel(dairy).
