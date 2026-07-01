St. Augustine Film Society Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until December 31
Your membership dues enable us to continue to screen films that are not otherwise available to audiences in St Augustine.
Alternatively, pay at our next event.
At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a donation to support its free service for nonprofits. This is completely optional. Select "Other" to donate a different amount or $0.
For a 50% student discount use code: STUDENT2026
For a 50% first responder/military discount use code: FIRST2026
Valid until December 31
Your membership dues enable us to continue to screen films that are not otherwise available to audiences in St Augustine.
Alternatively, pay at our next event.
At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a donation to support its free service for nonprofits. This is completely optional. Select "Other" to donate a different amount or $0.
For a 50% student discount use code: STUDENT2026
For a 50% first responder/military discount use code: FIRST2026
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!