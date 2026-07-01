clap board roadside Jakob and Ryan
St. Augustine Film Society

Offered by

St. Augustine Film Society

About the memberships

St. Augustine Film Society Membership

Membership: 1 person
$24

Valid until December 31

Your membership dues enable us to continue to screen films that are not otherwise available to audiences in St Augustine.


Alternatively, pay at our next event.


At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a donation to support its free service for nonprofits. This is completely optional. Select "Other" to donate a different amount or $0.


For a 50% student discount use code: STUDENT2026

For a 50% first responder/military discount use code: FIRST2026

Membership: 1 Couple
$45

Valid until December 31

Your membership dues enable us to continue to screen films that are not otherwise available to audiences in St Augustine.


Alternatively, pay at our next event.


At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a donation to support its free service for nonprofits. This is completely optional. Select "Other" to donate a different amount or $0.


For a 50% student discount use code: STUDENT2026

For a 50% first responder/military discount use code: FIRST2026

Add a donation for St. Augustine Film Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!